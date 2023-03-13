fbpx

BYD Won’t Consider UK for Europe EV Plant Due to Brexit – FT

March 13, 2023

BYD’s Europe president said the company doesn’t “understand what happened” to the UK after its decision to exit from the European Union


BYD Atto 3 electric SUV
BYD is looking for a “stable” country for its first European car plant. Photo: BYD

 

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD said the United Kingdom was not even on its list of top ten possible destinations for the automaker’s first European car plant due to Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

BYD’s Europe president Michael Shu told the FT the company doesn’t “understand what happened” to the UK after its decision to exit from the European Union. He said the carmaker was looking for a “stable” country as setting up a plant “is a decision for decades”.

Read the full story: Financial Times

 

