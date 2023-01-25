China’s BYD in Talks to Buy Ford Motor Plant in Germany – WSJ

Representatives from Ford’s German management are scheduled to visit China in the upcoming week to examine the possibility of selling the facility

Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD is in talks with US auto giant Ford Motor to purchase its factory in Saarlouis, Germany, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Representatives from Ford’s German management are scheduled to visit China in the upcoming week to examine the possibility of selling the facility, but the negotiations may not necessarily succeed, the report added.

Read the full report: The Wall Street Journal.

Also read: