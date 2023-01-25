China’s BYD in Talks to Buy Ford Motor Plant in Germany – WSJ

Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD is in talks with US auto giant Ford Motor to purchase its factory in Saarlouis, Germany, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Representatives from Ford’s German management are scheduled to visit China in the upcoming week to examine the possibility of selling the facility, but the negotiations may not necessarily succeed, the report added.
Read the full report: The Wall Street Journal.
Also read:
China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister
Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers
China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches
US Governor Damns Ford-CATL EV Battery Plant as ‘CCP Front’ – AP