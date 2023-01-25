fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s BYD in Talks to Buy Ford Motor Plant in Germany – WSJ

January 25, 2023

Representatives from Ford’s German management are scheduled to visit China in the upcoming week to examine the possibility of selling the facility


BYD SONG PLUS DM-i SUV
Chinese EV-maker BYD is in talks with Ford Motor to purchase its factory in Germany. Photo: BYD

 

Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD is in talks with US auto giant Ford Motor to purchase its factory in Saarlouis, Germany, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Representatives from Ford’s German management are scheduled to visit China in the upcoming week to examine the possibility of selling the facility, but the negotiations may not necessarily succeed, the report added.

Read the full report: The Wall Street Journal.

 

 

Also read:

China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister

Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers

China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches

US Governor Damns Ford-CATL EV Battery Plant as ‘CCP Front’ – AP

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Tesla’s Mighty Profits Eat Into Asian Rivals in EV Price War
Tesla’s Mighty Profits Eat Into Asian Rivals in EV Price War
VinFast Plans Promotions in Response to Tesla EV Price Cuts
VinFast Plans Promotions in Response to Tesla EV Price Cuts
Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ - Reuters
Musk’s Tesla Video Touting Self-Driving ‘Was Staged’ - Reuters
China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei
China NEV sales grow 96.3%, BYD deliveries up 152.5% – Nikkei
logo

Electric Vehicles

China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches
China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches
Sean O'Meara 24 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com