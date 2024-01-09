fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

CES 2024: Nvidia Set to Drive China EV Firms’ Autonomous Cars

January 9, 2024

China’s rising EV brands are a key market for automotive technology makers as they race each other to launch more automated driving functions


The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California
The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters

 

Four Chinese electric vehicle brands are set to use Nvidia technology as the brains for their autonomous driving systems, the US chipmaker announced at the CES technology conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

China’s Li Auto, Great Wall Motor, Zeekr and the new EV unit of Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi will use Nvidia’s DRIVE technology to power automated driving, the chipmaker said.

The move underscores the US chipmaker’s determination to expand in China despite Washington’s tighter export rules.

 

Also on AF: Slower Nvidia Chip Out in Q2 But China Firms ‘Don’t Want It’

 

China’s rising EV brands are a key market for automotive technology makers as they race each other to launch more automated driving functions and advanced in-vehicle infotainment displays.

That presents a huge growth opportunity for US chip giants like Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm.

But Nvidia and its US-based rivals face tightening US controls on exports of advanced chips to China as they rush to meet demands from Chinese customers.

Nvidia, in particular, has had to tweak its chip offerings to China multiple times, to reduce the capabilities of its artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors to adhere to Washington’s demands.

But that has now led Chinese technology giants like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu to turn down Nvidia’s slower chips and turn to homegrown chipmakers like Huawei instead.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Nvidia ‘Working Closely With US Govt’ so China Chips Meet Curbs

 

Raimondo’s Nvidia Chip Warning, Vow of Firmer Curbs Irks China

 

China Moves to Integrate EV Charging to National Power Grids

 

Foxconn, Nvidia to Build ‘AI Factories’ Producing Intelligence

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Slower Nvidia Chip Out in Q2 But China Firms 'Don't Want It'
Slower Nvidia Chip Out in Q2 But China Firms 'Don't Want It'
Vietnam's VinFast Signs $500 Million Deal to Make EVs in India
Vietnam's VinFast Signs $500 Million Deal to Make EVs in India
Smaller Profit Margins Help China's BYD Steal Tesla's EV Crown
Smaller Profit Margins Help China's BYD Steal Tesla's EV Crown
Evergrande's $500m EV Share Sale Deal With Dubai Firm Lapses
Evergrande's $500m EV Share Sale Deal With Dubai Firm Lapses
logo

Electric Vehicles

Honda Planning $14 Billion Mega EV, Battery Plant in Canada
Honda Planning $14 Billion Mega EV, Battery Plant in Canada
Sean O'Meara 08 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com