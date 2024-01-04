China Moves to Integrate EV Charging to National Power Grids

Electricity demand has surged due to the popularity of EVs, forcing officials to provide solutions that prevent power grids from being overwhelmed

China has moved to better integrate electric vehicles (EVs) and new energy vehicles to the country’s power grid.

The country’s state planner said on Thursday it has issued new rules to help the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles manage its power demand amid the transition to renewable energy.

The notice, published the National Development and Reform Commission, calls for the creation of initial technical standards governing new energy vehicle integration into the grid by 2025.

New energy vehicles will become an important part of the country’s energy storage system by 2030, it said.

Pilot programmes to be set up in various areas

Electricity demand has surged due to the increasing popularity of new energy vehicles, forcing governments and other stakeholders to provide solutions that prevent power networks from being overwhelmed.

Charging during off-peak hours as well as ‘vehicle-to-grid’ charging – where millions of EV owners could sell their EV batteries’ juice back to grid operators during peak hours – have been seen as potential solutions.

China is seeking to use those strategies to manage peak power demand through the integration of electric vehicles into the power system, according to the NDRC.

By 2025, NDRC said it would set up over 50 pilot programmes in regions where conditions for vehicle-grid integration are relatively mature, including in the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Beijing, Sichuan and Chongqing.

