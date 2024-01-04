fbpx

Type to search

Transport

China Moves to Integrate EV Charging to National Power Grids

January 4, 2024

Electricity demand has surged due to the popularity of EVs, forcing officials to provide solutions that prevent power grids from being overwhelmed


A parking bay reserved for EV charging is seen in London (Reuters).

 

China has moved to better integrate electric vehicles (EVs) and new energy vehicles to the country’s power grid.

The country’s state planner said on Thursday it has  issued new rules to help the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles manage its power demand amid the transition to renewable energy.

The notice, published the National Development and Reform Commission, calls for the creation of initial technical standards governing new energy vehicle integration into the grid by 2025.

New energy vehicles will become an important part of the country’s energy storage system by 2030, it said.

 

ALSO SEE: Ocean Freight Fees Shoot up After New Red Sea Ship Attacks

 

Pilot programmes to be set up in various areas

Electricity demand has surged due to the increasing popularity of new energy vehicles, forcing governments and other stakeholders to provide solutions that prevent power networks from being overwhelmed.

Charging during off-peak hours as well as ‘vehicle-to-grid’ charging – where millions of EV owners could sell their EV batteries’ juice back to grid operators during peak hours – have been seen as potential solutions.

China is seeking to use those strategies to manage peak power demand through the integration of electric vehicles into the power system, according to the NDRC.

By 2025, NDRC said it would set up over 50 pilot programmes in regions where conditions for vehicle-grid integration are relatively mature, including in the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Beijing, Sichuan and Chongqing.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Smaller Profit Margins Help China’s BYD Steal Tesla’s EV Crown

 

Vietnam’s VinFast ‘Set to Build’ EV Battery Plant in India

 

New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits

 

China’s BYD Plans EV Production Base in Hungary

 

China, US EV Sales Lead Charge as Electric Revolution Speeds Up

 

Electric Vehicles Speeding up The Demise of the Oil Era: IEA

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan Earthquake Shatters Tourist Town’s Post-Covid Recovery
Japan Earthquake Shatters Tourist Town’s Post-Covid Recovery
China Axed Record Number of Top Officials in 2023 – SCMP
China Axed Record Number of Top Officials in 2023 – SCMP
Ocean Freight Fees Shoot up After New Red Sea Ship Attacks
Ocean Freight Fees Shoot up After New Red Sea Ship Attacks
Nikkei Dips on Quake Impact, Hang Seng Flat Despite Tech Rally
Nikkei Dips on Quake Impact, Hang Seng Flat Despite Tech Rally
logo

Transport

SpaceX Launches Satellites Able to Beam Signals to Phones
SpaceX Launches Satellites Able to Beam Signals to Phones
Sean O'Meara 03 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com