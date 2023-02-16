fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

China Aiming to Boost Consumer Spending and Childcare

February 16, 2023

Chinese officials said on Thursday they will focus policies on key goals such as housing, helping elderly citizens, and boosting childcare and encouraging couples to have more children


Officials in China are keen to not only boost the economy, they want to improve childcare, so couples have bigger families.
A mother and child are seen in a shopping mall in Beijing. Officials are keen to not only boost the economy, they want to improve childcare so couples have bigger families. Reuters file photo.

 

Chinese officials said on Thursday they will craft policies on some key goals – such as housing, helping the elderly, boosting consumer spending, and childcare services.

The latter move is part of a plan to encourage couples to have more children, which stems from the historic drop last year in China’s population.

The plans from China’s state planning body, plus the finance and industry ministries were outlined in Qiushi, the ruling Communist Party’s journal.

ALSO SEE:

China Expecting Record Rise in Solar Power Capacity This Year

 

 

PBOC keen to rev up economy

The central bank also said this week that it would encourage financial institutions to lend more to private sector businesses.

While not all new in content, the slew of announcements underscores a sense of urgency on the part of Chinese authorities in their efforts to reinvigorate the economy.

Last year it slumped to one of its weakest levels of growth in nearly half a century, battered by tough zero-Covid restrictions.

Analysts expect stimulus measures to be announced over the coming months, noting that data has shown some signs of recovery in the economy although it is still far from firing on all cylinders.

 

Growth rate ‘won’t be too high’

“The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid and there is great uncertainty for fiscal revenue,” Liu Kun, China’s finance minister wrote in Qiushi, adding that while fiscal revenue would grow this year, the growth rate will not be too high.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s state planner, said it will work on plans to boost incomes, improve the spending power of low and middle-income citizens as well as encourage spending on housing, new energy vehicles and elderly care services.

The finance ministry said policymakers will seek to encourage and attract more private capital to the market, while also taking steps to curb the increase in hidden debts and prevent illegal and irregular debt raising.

China will accelerate the research and development of key technologies, Jin Zhuanglong, the industry and information technology minister, also wrote in Qiushi.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Sees Rise in New Home Prices in Some Cities in January

 

China’s Economy Rebounding But Reforms Still Needed: IMF

 

China’s 2022 Growth of 3% Among the Worst in 50 Years

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China Sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Again Over Taiwan
China Sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Again Over Taiwan
China Expecting Record Rise in Solar Power Capacity This Year
China Expecting Record Rise in Solar Power Capacity This Year
ASML Accuses China Employee of Chip Tech Theft - FT
ASML Accuses China Employee of Chip Tech Theft - FT
US and China 'Keen For Talks to Cool Spy Balloons Tension'
US and China 'Keen For Talks to Cool Spy Balloons Tension'
logo

Market Insights

China Sees Rise in New Home Prices in Some Cities in January
China Sees Rise in New Home Prices in Some Cities in January
Jim Pollard 16 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com