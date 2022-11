Astronomers from both nations are exploring the idea of creating instruments together, SCMP said

Chinese and Taiwanese astronomers aim to keep a close working relationship despite the political tensions between the two nations, the South China Morning Post reported.

Astronomers from both nations recently met for an online conference, said the report, and are exploring the idea of creating instruments together as well as cultural exchange programmes for young astronomers.

