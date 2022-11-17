Taiwan May Restrict More Sensitive Tech to Mainland – SCMP

Taiwan’s parliament is likely to review technology transfers to mainland China because of fears that leaked advancements could undermine the island’s critical tech sector

Taiwan’s parliament is likely to review technology transfers to mainland China because of “fears that leaked advancements and know-how could threaten the island’s critically important tech sector”, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, which cited Lo Chih-cheng, director of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s parliamentary caucus.

The party official admitted this was a sensitive issue that the government needed to manage carefully, the report said, adding that it comes after Taiwan cracked down on “economic spies” and arrested about 60 mainland Chinese suspected of “lifting trade secrets or poaching talent” earlier this year.

Read the full report: SCMP.

ALSO SEE: