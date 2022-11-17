fbpx

Taiwan May Restrict More Sensitive Tech to Mainland – SCMP

November 17, 2022

Taiwan’s parliament is likely to review technology transfers to mainland China because of fears that leaked advancements could undermine the island’s critical tech sector


Taiwan is keen to maintain its lead in the competitive computer chip sector, so the government is likely to review its tech transfer policies in coming months, a top official has said. Photo: Lim Huey Teng, Reuters.

 

Taiwan’s parliament is likely to review technology transfers to mainland China because of “fears that leaked advancements and know-how could threaten the island’s critically important tech sector”, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, which cited Lo Chih-cheng, director of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s parliamentary caucus.

The party official admitted this was a sensitive issue that the government needed to manage carefully, the report said, adding that it comes after Taiwan cracked down on “economic spies” and arrested about 60 mainland Chinese suspected of “lifting trade secrets or poaching talent” earlier this year.

Read the full report: SCMP.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

