Semiconductors

China Chipmaker SMIC Predicts Weak Demand in 2023 – SCMP

November 11, 2022

The chip firm reported flat revenue growth in the third quarter as it faces challenges from US export restrictions on China, SCMP said


Former TSMC exec says joining SMIC was a 'foolish' move.
SMIC, China’s largest chipmaker, is among Chinese firms banned from receiving US investment due to suspected ties to defence or surveillance technology. Photo: AFP.

 

Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is predicting weak demand for the first half of 2023, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The statement came after the China chip firm reported flat revenue growth in the third quarter, said the report, as it faces challenges from US export restrictions on China.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

