China Chipmaker SMIC Predicts Weak Demand in 2023 – SCMP

The chip firm reported flat revenue growth in the third quarter as it faces challenges from US export restrictions on China, SCMP said

Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is predicting weak demand for the first half of 2023, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The statement came after the China chip firm reported flat revenue growth in the third quarter, said the report, as it faces challenges from US export restrictions on China.

