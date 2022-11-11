China Chipmaker SMIC Predicts Weak Demand in 2023 – SCMP

Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is predicting weak demand for the first half of 2023, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.
The statement came after the China chip firm reported flat revenue growth in the third quarter, said the report, as it faces challenges from US export restrictions on China.
Read the full report: The South China Morning Post
Read more:
Germany Blocks Chip Firm Sale Due to Security Concerns
China Opposes Taiwan’s $10m Lithuanian Chip Investment
Nvidia Offers New Chip to China That Meets US Limits