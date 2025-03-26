fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China to Be Top Buyer of Chip Tools Despite Steep Cut in Spending

March 26, 2025

Analysts have, since last year, been cautioning on a slowdown in Chinese spending on chip equipment


illustrative image to show chine chip firms
Chinese chip firms have made several progresses in chipmaking in spite of Washington's tightening export controls. Image: Freepik, edited by Aarushi Agrawal.

 

China will be the world’s biggest buyer of chipmaking equipment this year despite slashing its overall investment in the technology, industry group SEMI said in a report.

Beijing will spend an estimated $38 billion on chip tools — the highest in the world, but down 24% from the $50 billion it spent on the equipment last year.

China’s projected spends will account for approximately a third of the $110 billion total global investment into chip tools, the SEMI report said.

 

Also on AF: DeepSeek Cut US-China AI Gap to Three Months, AI Expert Says

 

Since last year, analysts have been warning of an oncoming slowdown in Chinese spending on chip equipment. Last month, Canadian semiconductor research company TechInsights said the slowdown would be caused by “export controls and overcapacity.”

China was the growth driver globally for the global wafer fabrication equipment sector in 2023 and 2024, when the broader market experienced a downturn due to slumping consumer electronics demand.

Many of China’s purchases were driven by stockpiling as the US levied a series of sanctions in a bid to stymie Beijing’s ability to access and produce chips that could help advance artificial intelligence for military applications or otherwise threaten US national security.

The slowdown in China’s overall equipment spending also comes at a time when it is aggressively working towards building a self-sufficient chip supply chain, with billions of dollars worth of state backing.

Chinese chip firms have made several progresses — in spite of Washington’s clampdown — with China’s largest chipmaker SMIC and US sanctioned Huawei producing an advanced chip last year by using more expensive and laborious efforts.

Beijing’s biggest weaknesses, meanwhile, remain lithography systems, as well as testing and assembly tools.

But early this month, market research firm TrendForce reported that SMIC and Huawei had also developed the country’s first-ever homegrown extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine.

EUV machines are considered the most advanced chipmaking tools currently, with Europe’s ASML being their dominant supplier. ASML, however, has never sold its EUV machines in China due to export controls.

SMIC and Huawei’s EUV machines are set for trial production in the third quarter of 2025. The companies aim to begin their mass production next year.

Other leading Chinese equipment makers including Naura Technology and AMEC have also been expanding their footprint globally. Naura is now the world’s seventh-largest equipment maker in terms of sales.

 

Other Asian countries among top buyers

The SEMI reports also noted that South Korea is expected to remain the second-highest spender on chip tools through 2026.

Korean investment is forecasted to grow by 29% to $21.5 billion in 2025 and by 26% to $27 billion in 2026.

The key driver to Korea’s chip tools spending will be the growing penetration of artificial intelligence, that has driven a spike in memory adoption. The country’s biggest chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are planning to invest more in equipment for capacity expansion and technology upgrades, SEMI noted.

Spending in Taiwan, where leading foundry TSMC manufactures AI chips for Nvidia and others, is projected at $21 billion.

Among other regions, the Americas and Japan are each expected to spend $14 billion in 2025, while Europe will spend $9 billion, SEMI said.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing and inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China Science Vs US Export Controls

China Tech Giants Lift Nvidia Chip Orders Amid Trump Curbs Talk

Taiwan, Korea on Edge as Trump Sets Sight on Chip Funding

China’s Chipmaking Skills 10-15 Years Behind West: ASML CEO

China Fumes as TSMC Begins Producing 4nm Chips in US

TSMC to Cut Off All Chinese AI Clients From Its Advanced Chips

China Hits Back at US Bans, Halts Export of Key Chip Materials

China Racing to Buy Key Chip Materials From US Suppliers

China’s Huawei, SMIC ‘to Ramp Up Production’ of Newest AI Chip

US Chips ‘Not Safe’ to Buy, Chinese Industry Bodies Claim

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT

Huawei’s China-Made 7nm Chip ‘Years Behind US’, Raimondo Says

China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

BYD Mexico Plant in Limbo as 'China Fears EV Tech Leaking to US'
BYD Mexico Plant in Limbo as 'China Fears EV Tech Leaking to US'
BYD Shares Hit Record on Charging Tech Twice as Fast as Tesla
BYD Shares Hit Record on Charging Tech Twice as Fast as Tesla
China’s Baidu Launches Two Free AI Models to Rival DeepSeek
China’s Baidu Launches Two Free AI Models to Rival DeepSeek
China Investors Buy Up Stakes Worth $30m in Musk’s Firms: FT
China Investors Buy Up Stakes Worth $30m in Musk’s Firms: FT
logo

Semiconductors

Vietnam Scrambles to Chop Trade Levies As US Tariffs Loom
Vietnam Scrambles to Chop Trade Levies As US Tariffs Loom
Jim Pollard 26 Mar 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com