China Chipmaker YMTC Denies Military Links After Blacklisting

The tech firm said it has no links to China’s military and refuted claims it was a threat to the US

China’s top memory chip maker YMTC on Saturday strongly denied its technology is for military use after it was added to a Pentagon blacklist of firms Washington claims assist China’s armed forces.

Last week, the United States added more than a dozen Chinese companies to the list, created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it alleges are working with Beijing’s military.

Also on AF: Japan Warns Trump: ‘Don’t Do a Deal With China If You Win’

In a statement, YMTC said: “We have not supplied, or been directed by any entity, to supply our technology for military use.”

“YMTC is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military and [we] refute any allegation that we pose a threat to US national security,” it said.

Other firms added to the list on Wednesday included China Three Gorges Corp, China Construction Technology Co and Yitu Network Technology, as well as publicly traded companies Chengdu JOUAV Automation Tech Co, Chengdu M&S Electronics Technology Co, Guizhou Aviation Technical Development Co, and ShenZhen Consys Science & Technology Co.

They joined previously listed aviation company AVIC, BGI Genomics Co, China Mobile, energy company CNOOC and China Railway Construction Corp.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

