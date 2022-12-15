fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US Set to Put China Chipmaker YMTC on Blacklist

December 15, 2022

YMTC is likely to be added to the US Commerce Department’s ‘Entity List’, which bars American firms from selling technology to companies unless they get an export licence, sources have said


The Biden Administration is expected to put Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) on a tougher export control list, possibly this week.
YMTC has been investigated for allegedly supplying Nand memory chips to Huawei for its new smartphones. File photo: Reuters.

 

The Biden Administration is expected to put Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) on a tougher export control list, possibly this week.

YMTC is likely to be added to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List, which bars American firms from selling technology to companies unless they get an export licence, sources have said.

The memory chipmaker is already on the US government’s “unverified list” of dozens of companies that US officials have been unable to conduct end-user checks on to ensure US technology is not being diverted for unauthorised uses.

That happened in October, after a Financial Times report which said YMTC appeared to have violated US export controls by supplying Nand memory chips to Huawei for its latest smartphones.

A person familiar with the matter said YMTC was among some companies that received site visits in late November, suggesting that the chipmaker’s expected addition to the entity list may be related to other matters.

US lawmakers from both political parties have called on the Biden administration to add YMTC to the list. Its planned addition was first reported by the Financial Times.

The YMTC move is likely to spark protests from Beijing, which filed a dispute on Monday with the World Trade Organization over export controls imposed on China by the US on October 7, the FT said.

The US says the matter is a national security issue, not a trade dispute.

YMTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China

 

US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China, says ASML Chief

 

China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War

 

US Eases Planned Curbs Against China Chips Over Cost Fears

 

Apple to Use TSMC’s US-Made Microchips, Says Tim Cook – CNBC

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid 'Better' China Behaviour
US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid 'Better' China Behaviour
Solar Panels Mandatory in New Tokyo Homes Built After 2025
Solar Panels Mandatory in New Tokyo Homes Built After 2025
Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough
Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough
China Rushing Out Covid Boosters Amid Warning of Deadly Pivot
China Rushing Out Covid Boosters Amid Warning of Deadly Pivot
logo

China-US Economic Ties

SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China
SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China
Vishakha Saxena 14 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com