US Chip Curbs Force China’s YMTC to Look For More Funds – FT

Spending on new equipment and developing new components and chipmaking tools has accounted for most of the $7bn raised earlier in the year

China’s biggest memory chipmaker, YMTC, has been forced to raise billions more dollars of fresh capital as it counts the cost of US tech restrictions on its business, the Financial Times reported.

Washington’s curbs have reportedly forced Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp to spend $7bn in funding over the past year trying to adapt to the curbs which saw the firm added to a trade blacklist and prohibited from procuring US equipment to manufacture chips.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

By Sean O’Meara

