US Chip Curbs Force China’s YMTC to Look For More Funds – FT

China’s biggest memory chipmaker, YMTC, has been forced to raise billions more dollars of fresh capital as it counts the cost of US tech restrictions on its business, the Financial Times reported.
Washington’s curbs have reportedly forced Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp to spend $7bn in funding over the past year trying to adapt to the curbs which saw the firm added to a trade blacklist and prohibited from procuring US equipment to manufacture chips.
Read the full story: The Financial Times
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
China’s YMTC in Advanced AI Memory Chip Coup – SCMP
YMTC Working to Make Advanced Chips With Local Tech – SCMP
US Set to Put China Chipmaker YMTC on Blacklist