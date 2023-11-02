fbpx

US Chip Curbs Force China’s YMTC to Look For More Funds – FT

November 2, 2023

Spending on new equipment and developing new components and chipmaking tools has accounted for most of the $7bn raised earlier in the year


YMTC was one of 35 Chinese entities hit by a US trade blacklist. File photo: Reuters.

 

China’s biggest memory chipmaker, YMTC, has been forced to raise billions more dollars of fresh capital as it counts the cost of US tech restrictions on its business, the Financial Times reported.

Washington’s curbs have reportedly forced Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp to spend $7bn in funding over the past year trying to adapt to the curbs which saw the firm added to a trade blacklist and prohibited from procuring US equipment to manufacture chips.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China’s YMTC in Advanced AI Memory Chip Coup – SCMP

YMTC Working to Make Advanced Chips With Local Tech – SCMP

US Set to Put China Chipmaker YMTC on Blacklist

 

 

