The final 23 metric tonne module is expected to dock with the station within hours, completing China’s new space outpost and orbiting-research facility

China completed its Tiangong space station on Monday as it launched the third and last module into orbit, the South China Morning Post reported.

The final 23-metric tonne module is expected to dock with the station within hours, said the report, adding the final piece to China’s space outpost and orbiting-research facility.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post

