fbpx

Type to search

Markets

China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister

January 23, 2023

Germany aims to reduce dependence on the world’s second largest economy, which has been the country’s top trading partner since 2016


German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday November 4, 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view of relations between the two /countries. Photo: Reuters

 

Decoupling from the Chinese market will cost jobs in Germany, the country’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned on Sunday.

Europe’s biggest economy will need to reduce its dependence on China gradually, he added.

Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view of relations between the two economic superpowers.

 

Also on AF: Chip Tech Giant ASML Faces Dutch China Export Curbs Threat

 

It aims to reduce dependence on the world’s second largest economy, which has been the country’s top trading partner since 2016.

“Decoupling our economy from the Chinese market would not be in the interest of jobs in Germany,” Lindner was quoted as saying by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

He said that gradually other world regions and markets would have to become more important for German business over the coming years and decades, Welt reported.

“The political conditions must be improved for this,” Lindner said.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Volkswagen Says ‘Don’t Want to Give Up’ China EV Market

Germany Blocks Chip Firm Sale Due to Security Concerns

Asian Battery Giants, German Auto Kings the New EV Powers

US Has ‘No Right’ to Interfere in Our Deals With Germany: China

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China
Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China
Japan's Car, Chip Exports To China Slump, Fuel Slowdown Fears
Japan's Car, Chip Exports To China Slump, Fuel Slowdown Fears
US And China Must Not Let Competition Turn to Conflict: Yellen
US And China Must Not Let Competition Turn to Conflict: Yellen
ASML in the Centre of the Chip War
ASML in the Centre of the Chip War
logo

Markets

India Startups Cheer ‘Landmark’ Android Ruling Against Google
India Startups Cheer ‘Landmark’ Android Ruling Against Google
Vishakha Saxena 20 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com