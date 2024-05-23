fbpx

China Evergrande EV Unit Told to Return $262m in Subsidies

May 23, 2024

The unit had stopped EV production in December 2022, citing a lack of new orders, just a month after it delivered its first batch of EVs


Test cars by Evergrande are parked outside the Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (NEV)'s research center, in Shanghai, China October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File photot
Test cars are parked outside the Evergrande New Energy Vehicle's research centre, in Shanghai, China in 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s cash-starved local government bodies have sent a notice to the electric vehicle unit of debt-ridden China Evergrande, demanding it return 1.9 billion yuan ($262.42 million) worth of subsidies and incentives it previously received.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (Evergrande NEV) said on Wednesday it had received a letter of demand, which declared the government bodies were terminating a series of investment cooperation deals signed in 2019.

The demand comes at a time when Evergrande and its units are facing Beijing’s ire over the developer’s near $300 billion debt.

 

Beijing has accused Evergrande of committing fraud worth $80 billion — possibly the biggest ever in Chinese history. That was after a Hong Kong court ordered the developer’s liquidation, due to a lack of a concrete restructuring plan more than two years after default.

In January, Chinese authorities also detained the vice-chair of Evergrande NEV on suspicion of “illegal crimes”.

The executive’s detention came amid turmoil at the EV unit, which included its $280 million legal proceedings against its parent. Last year, the unit also posted a combined net loss of about $10 billion for 2021 and 2022 in long overdue financial reports.

The unit had stopped EV production in December 2022, citing a lack of new orders. That was just a month after the company delivered its first batch of EVs.

Evergrande NEV said the demand from local administrative bodies to return millions in subsidies could adversely impact the company.

The “demands of the letter, if ultimately implemented, could have a material adverse impact on the financial position and operations of the Company or each of the relevant subsidiaries,” Evergrande NEV said in a statement.

The repayment demand also comes at a time when Beijing is trying manage risks stemming from trillions of dollars worth provincial debt.

Local governments, which once bankrolled the meteoric rise of Chinese developers, have been left saddled with more than $12 trillion in debt amid a real-estate slump.

Last year, Beijing announced $137 billion in sovereign bonds to aid those provincial administrations — a move that experts said was a mere band-aid.

 

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Evergrande’s $500m EV Share Sale Deal With Dubai Firm Lapses

Shares of China Evergrande, Its Property and EV Units Suspended

Evergrande EV Unit Shareholders Agree $3.6bn Restructure

PwC Probed For ‘Enabling Evergrande Misconduct For Years’

Evergrande Founder Banned, Unit Fined For Securities Fraud

Will Evergrande Really be Liquidated? Not if China Says No

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

State-Owned Developers Led China’s Real Estate Market in 2023

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

