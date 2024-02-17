fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China Evergrande Liquidators May Sue Its Auditor PwC: Report

February 17, 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers had been Evergrande’s auditor since 2009 — when the developer listed in Hong Kong — and resigned from that position in January last year


A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province
A partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters.

 

Court-appointed liquidators of collapsed Chinese property giant Evergrande are preparing to sue the developer’s decade-long auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), potentially claiming ‘negligence’, a new report said on Saturday.

The debt-ridden developer’s liquidators Alvarez & Marsal have been in talks with at least two law firms about a potential lawsuit against PwC, the Financial Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

The talks were at an early stage, the report cited the people as saying, adding that it was not yet certain that the liquidators will go ahead with a lawsuit.

 

Also on AF: Volkswagen’s China Troubles Worsen Amid New Forced Labour Claim

 

An insolvency expert told the FT that liquidators often look to sue the auditor in order to ‘recover value’ for creditors involved.

FT’s sources said the talks between liquidators and lawyers did not indicate that there was any evidence of wrongdoing by PwC.

To bring a claim against the auditor, Evergrande’s liquidators will need to “build a case that PwC made mis-steps” that hurt the developer’s creditors, FT reported.

Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion worth of liabilities in late 2021. Various efforts since, to restructure its debt — roughly the size of South Africa’s GDP — failed, leading to the liquidation order last month.

PwC had been Evergrande’s auditor since 2009 — when the developer listed in Hong Kong. It resigned from that position in January last year, over disagreements relating to the audit of Evergrande’s 2021 accounts.

The auditor’s resignation came at a precarious time as Evergrande was racing a deadline to publish its long-delayed 2021 annual results and complete a probe into its property services unit.

In its resignation letter, PwC noted it had not received information on certain material matters surrounding the group’s consolidated financial statements for the year 2021.

Separately, Hong Kong’s audit regulator was also investigating Evergrande and PwC since 2021 over the developer’s 2020 accounts. PwC’s last audited report for Evergrande was for the financial year to December 31, 2020.

The watchdog initiated two probes into the two firms. First, in October 2021, on the adequacy of PwC’s reporting on whether Evergrande could continue operating as a going concern. And the second, in August 2022, on seized deposits worth $2 billion of China Evergrande Group’s property services unit.

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Will Evergrande Really be Liquidated? Not if China Says No

Evergrande Unit Launches $280m Legal Case Against Parent

Evergrande Chief’s Two Luxury Mansions ‘Seized by Creditor’

Beijing Seen Taking Over China Evergrande’s Debt Revamp

Evergrande Chief Suspected Of Transferring Assets Offshore: WSJ

China Evergrande Chairman ‘Suspected of Crimes’, Company Says

Hui Ka Yan and The Rise and Fall of China Evergrande

PwC Counts Cost of China, HK Audit Staff Exam Cheating – FT

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Beijing Throws Lifelines to ‘Whitelisted’ Property Developments
Beijing Throws Lifelines to ‘Whitelisted’ Property Developments
China New Home Prices Climb at Fastest Pace for 30 Months
China New Home Prices Climb at Fastest Pace for 30 Months
China Asks Local Governments Not to Use Tech Funds to Pay Debt
China Asks Local Governments Not to Use Tech Funds to Pay Debt
Will Evergrande Really be Liquidated? Not if China Says No
Will Evergrande Really be Liquidated? Not if China Says No
logo

Real Estate

Nikkei, Hang Seng and Asian Stocks Enjoy Upbeat Mood
Nikkei, Hang Seng and Asian Stocks Enjoy Upbeat Mood
Jim Pollard 16 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com