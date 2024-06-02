fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China’s New Home Prices Edge Up For Ninth Consecutive Month

June 2, 2024

Last month, China announced “historic” steps to stabilise the sector, with the central bank easing mortgage rules and facilitating $140 billion in extra funding


Shares of Chinese property giants Country Garden and China Evergrande fell on Monday as further hurdles emerged for each group.
A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s new home prices inched up in May for a ninth consecutive month, on the back of steps taken by Beijing to prop up the property sector.

The average new home price across 100 Chinese cities rose 0.25% in May, following a 0.27% gain in April, the data from real estate researcher China Index Academy showed.

China’s property sector, once a pillar of the economy, has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers like Evergrande triggered a liquidity crisis.

 

Also on AF: China’s Manufacturing Falls in May as Property Crisis Weighs

 

Beijing has since struggled to boost home sales or increase liquidity and taken a series of stimulus and easing measures.

Last month, China announced “historic” steps to stabilise the sector, with the central bank easing mortgage rules and facilitating 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in extra funding, and local governments committing to buying apartments.

Investors hoped the measures will follow more decisive government intervention to boost homebuyer demand and slow falling home prices.

“After the implementation of the new policy, the number of visits to some core city projects has increased, but it will still take time from the increase in house viewings to a pickup in transactions,” said China Index Academy in the survey report.

“Looking to the future, the pace of market recovery still depends on changes in residents’ income expectations.”

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China’s Property Crisis Slows in 2024 But Downturn Yet to Ease

China Pins Hopes on ‘Heavyweight’ Property Sector Rescue Bid

China’s ‘White-List’ Makes Little Headway Amid Property Gloom

China Will Favour Developers Who Help the Masses: Minister

Will Evergrande Really be Liquidated? Not if China Says No

China Presses Banks to Fast-Track Loans to Property Developers

Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023

PwC Probed For ‘Enabling Evergrande Misconduct For Years’

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

 

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Evergrande Liquidators’ Investors Plea, Resources ‘Limited’
Evergrande Liquidators’ Investors Plea, Resources ‘Limited’
China Seen Freezing Lending Rate, Cutting Mortgage Benchmark
China Seen Freezing Lending Rate, Cutting Mortgage Benchmark
China Pins Hopes on ‘Heavyweight’ Property Sector Rescue Bid
China Pins Hopes on ‘Heavyweight’ Property Sector Rescue Bid
China Home Sales Plunge by Half During May Day Holiday
China Home Sales Plunge by Half During May Day Holiday
logo

Real Estate

China Evergrande EV Unit Stocks Turbocharged by Liquidator Deal
China Evergrande EV Unit Stocks Turbocharged by Liquidator Deal
Sean O'Meara 27 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com