fbpx

Type to search

Health

China Fails to Release Covid-19 Crematoria Data – CNN

June 16, 2023

China has not disclosed how many cremations occurred at the end of 2022 when Covid raged in many cities after it dropped tough restrictions designed to keep the pandemic in check


China has refused to reveal its crematoria data from the fourth quarter last year in an apparent bid to hide how many people died when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the country.
An emergency department in a hospital in Beijing, where staff were said to be extremely busy last December. China has kept a lid on the number of deaths and its health data from that time. Reuters file photo, December 28, 2022.

 

China has failed to reveal statistics on how many cremations occurred at the end of last year when the Covid-19 outbreak raged in many cities, in an apparent bid to obscure the number of deaths when the pandemic swept across the country, according to a report by CNN, which said “the national number of cremations was omitted from recent data from China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs”.

This appeared to be the first time in 10 years that fourth quarter data was not included in the yearly figures, the report said, suggesting that authorities may want to hide the number of deaths when hospitals were swamped with patients and crematoriums overwhelmed with bodies and people scrambled for scarce medicine amid poor preparation by the national government prior to its policy U-turn. One commentator said the failure to provide the data “signals that the number of excess deaths could be significant.”

Read the full report: CNN.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Provinces Splashed $50 Billion on Covid Curbs in 2022

 

China Defends Handling of ‘Covid Tidal Wave’ Amid Doubts

 

China’s Covid Stance Straining Ties With WHO, Some Nations

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan Gives Toyota $841m to Drive Domestic EV Battery Output
Japan Gives Toyota $841m to Drive Domestic EV Battery Output
Micron to Pour $602m in China to Show ‘Unwavering Commitment’
Micron to Pour $602m in China to Show ‘Unwavering Commitment’
Chinese Millionaires Stuck in Limbo Amid Australian Visas Rejig
Chinese Millionaires Stuck in Limbo Amid Australian Visas Rejig
Nikkei Gains as BOJ Stands Firm, Hang Seng Rallies on Fed Bets
Nikkei Gains as BOJ Stands Firm, Hang Seng Rallies on Fed Bets
logo

Health

Firms Backing China’s PLA Pilots, Missiles Hit in US Crackdown
Firms Backing China’s PLA Pilots, Missiles Hit in US Crackdown
Jim Pollard 13 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com