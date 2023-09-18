China Fury After German Minister Calls Xi a ‘Dictator’ – ST

China has dubbed remarks by Germany’s foreign minister labelling President Xi Jinping as a “dictator”, as “open political provocation”, The Strait Times reported.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, an outspoken critic of China, made the remarks on Fox News last week when asked about Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying: “If Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president?” A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the remarks were “absurd”.

