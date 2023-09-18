fbpx

China Fury After German Minister Calls Xi a ‘Dictator’ – ST

September 18, 2023

German Foreign Minister and China critic Annalena Baerbock compared Xi to Russian leader Vladimir Putin


Beijing is becoming more of a systemic rival than a trade partner and competitor, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock is seen during a visit to Beijing, on April 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

China has dubbed remarks by Germany’s foreign minister labelling President Xi Jinping as a “dictator”, as “open political provocation”, The Strait Times reported.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, an outspoken critic of China, made the remarks on Fox News last week when asked about Russia’s war on Ukraine, saying: “If Putin were to win this war, what sign would that be for other dictators in the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president?” A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the remarks were “absurd”.

Read the full story: The Strait Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

