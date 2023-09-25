fbpx

German Carmakers Fear EU’s China EV Probe: Minister – Politico

September 25, 2023

Germany’s economy minister said the country’s carmakers are “afraid” of retaliation from Beijing over potential EU duties targeting Chinese electric vehicles


An NIO ET7 model is seen at NIO House, the showroom of the Chinese premium 'smart' electric vehicle manufacturer in Berlin. Photo: Reuters.

 

Germany’s economy minister has signalled that carmakers in the country are worried about the European Union’s newly launched investigation into Chinese state subsidies for the production of electric vehicles (EVs), according to a report by Politico.

At panel discussion in Berlin, the minister, Robert Habeck, said the country’s auto industry has a lucrative market in China, and carmakers are “afraid” that Beijing might retaliate against any duties that the EU might impose as a result of its investigation. Habeck’s comments are the first signs of internal divisions within the bloc over an investigation that China has described as a “naked protectionist act.”

Read the full story: Politico.

 

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

