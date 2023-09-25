German Carmakers Fear EU’s China EV Probe: Minister – Politico

Germany’s economy minister said the country’s carmakers are “afraid” of retaliation from Beijing over potential EU duties targeting Chinese electric vehicles

Germany’s economy minister has signalled that carmakers in the country are worried about the European Union’s newly launched investigation into Chinese state subsidies for the production of electric vehicles (EVs), according to a report by Politico.

At panel discussion in Berlin, the minister, Robert Habeck, said the country’s auto industry has a lucrative market in China, and carmakers are “afraid” that Beijing might retaliate against any duties that the EU might impose as a result of its investigation. Habeck’s comments are the first signs of internal divisions within the bloc over an investigation that China has described as a “naked protectionist act.”

