fbpx

Type to search

China

China to Curb Exports of Antimony Metals, Ores, Oxides – SCMP

August 15, 2024

Antimony is used as a hardener in lead for storage batteries, plus alloys with lead and tin to improve solders and bullets, and in semiconductor devices


Flags of the US and China sit in a room where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, on April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

China announced on Thursday that it will impose export controls on rare antimony metals, ores and oxides from the middle of next month for national security reasons.

The Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs said in an online statement on Thursday that the move would take effect from September 15, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which noted that China produced nearly half the world’s antimony ore last year and said “the US has been a big buyer in recent years.”

Beijing said the move, which also applies to equipment for processing superhard materials, would help China defend its interests and fulfill its non-proliferation obligations.

 

ALSO SEE: Factory Activity in China Slows For Third Straight Month

 

“It is a common international practice to implement export controls on items related to antimony and superhard materials,” a Commerce ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying, noting that the ban does not target any specific country or region, and that exports would be permitted if they comply with regulations.

“We oppose any country or region using controlled items from China to engage in activities that harm China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests,” the spokesperson said.

 

Used as a hardener for lead, tin

Antimony metal is commonly used as a hardener in lead for storage batteries, as well as alloys with lead and tin to improve properties for solders and bullets, as well as in semiconductor devices, the report said.

Antimony trioxide, described as “the most important of the antimony compounds”, is primarily used in flame-retardant formulations, it said, and has been used increasingly as a clarifying agent in photovoltaic glass – solar panels – in recent years.

The US considers antimony a mineral critical to economic and national security – similar to rare earth elements, plus cobalt and uranium, according to the US International Trade Commission.

It said leading uses of antimony in the US include antimonial lead and ammunition, as well as flame retardants, according to US Geological Survey in 2024.

New restrictions will apply on certain types of equipment for synthesizing superhard materials, such as cubic press machines, which can be used to make lab-grown diamonds.

Natixis economist Alicia Garcia-Herrero was quoted as saying the move was a “retaliation signal” and that China wants to show  “not only the US has export controls on dual technology”, as well as “military technology that they can weaponise”.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

US Releases Detailed Rules For Export Curbs on AI Chips to China

US ‘Drawing Up List of Sanctioned Advanced Chinese Chip Fabs’

China Bans Government Computers From Using Intel, AMD Chips: FT

China’s Retaliatory Bans Could Cost US Tech Giants Billions

China’s SMIC May Have Breached US Curbs With Huawei Chip

Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Japan's Economy Grew 3.1% in 2nd Quarter on Consumption Rise
Japan's Economy Grew 3.1% in 2nd Quarter on Consumption Rise
Hang Seng Dips Despite Stimulus Bets, Data Boost For Nikkei
Hang Seng Dips Despite Stimulus Bets, Data Boost For Nikkei
Political Upheaval Seen Hitting Thailand's Sluggish Economy
Political Upheaval Seen Hitting Thailand's Sluggish Economy
Factory Activity in China Slows For Third Straight Month
Factory Activity in China Slows For Third Straight Month
logo

China

Japanese PM Kishida Says He Will Resign Next Month
Japanese PM Kishida Says He Will Resign Next Month
Jim Pollard 14 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com