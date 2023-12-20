Hackers Leak 1.3 Million Sony Insomniac Games Files – Axios

Insomniac had refused to pay a $2 million ransom and the files included details about the next Wolverine game release

A notorious hacking gang has stolen and leaked more than 1.3 million files revealing key details about upcoming releases by Sony’s Insomniac Games, tech news website Axios reported.

The Rhysida ransomware gang shared game roadmaps, character art, budgets and details about the highly anticipated Wolverine game release, after it dumped 1.67 terabytes of data on its site on Tuesday after Insomniac refused to pay a $2 million ransom.

In August, the gang claimed responsibility for an attack on Prospect Medical Holdings and leaked more than 500,000 Social Security numbers. Rhysida was also behind a ransomware attack on the British Library last month.

By Sean O’Meara

