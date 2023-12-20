fbpx

Hackers Leak 1.3 Million Sony Insomniac Games Files – Axios

December 20, 2023

Insomniac had refused to pay a $2 million ransom and the files included details about the next Wolverine game release


Hacker group Lockbit is believed to be behind the latest cyber attack on ICBC.
Hacker group Rhysida was also behind a ransomware attack on the British Library in November.

 

A notorious hacking gang has stolen and leaked more than 1.3 million files revealing key details about upcoming releases by Sony’s Insomniac Games, tech news website Axios reported.

The Rhysida ransomware gang shared game roadmaps, character art, budgets and details about the highly anticipated Wolverine game release, after it dumped 1.67 terabytes of data on its site on Tuesday after Insomniac refused to pay a $2 million ransom.

In August, the gang claimed responsibility for an attack on Prospect Medical Holdings and leaked more than 500,000 Social Security numbers. Rhysida was also behind a ransomware attack on the British Library last month.

Read the full story: Axios

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

