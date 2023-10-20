fbpx

China Leads Rare Metals Mining Race to Ocean Floor – WP

October 20, 2023

China has already claimed exclusive rights to excavate 92,000 square miles of international seabed


China has stolen a march on its global rivals in the race to dominate the next new source of the rare metals vital to the tech industry – the ocean floor, the Washington Post reported.

The sea is thought to hold several times more of these rare metals, key to almost all of today’s electronics, clean-energy products and advanced computer chips, than exist beneath the surface on land, the report went on.

It said China already holds five of the 30 exploration licences that the International Seabed Authority (ISA) has granted so far, the most of any country, ahead of the planned go-ahead for the start of deep-sea mining as soon as 2025.

Read the full story: The Washington Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

