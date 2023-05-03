fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

China Lifts PLA Recruitment Amid Space, Cyber Warfare Push

May 3, 2023

China has updated its military conscription rules, to entice retired service personnel to return, while also aiming to recruit college students with space and cyber warfare skills


China has updated its conscription law, to entice retired service personnel to return and recruit students with space and cyber warfare skills.
China is seeking to boost military recruits amid a push to bolster its tech warfare capacities. File image by Edgar Su, Reuters.

 

China has updated its military conscription law, to entice retired service personnel to return, while also seeking to recruit college students with space and cyber warfare skills.

New rules for the People’s Liberation Army, endorsed by the State Council and Central Military Commission, came into force on Monday (May 1).

The guidelines say conscription should “focus on preparations for war,” and recruiting highly skilled personnel, including former soldiers.

The PLA has been overhauled in the decade since Xi Jinping became president amid long-held ambitions to take control of Taiwan, possibly in coming years.

ALSO SEE:

China Seeking Ways to Take Out or Control Enemy Satellites

 

Bid to boost PLA combat capacity, quality

The Global Times said last month the new rules emphasise “recruiting highly qualified college students and stipulating rules for recalling skilled veterans during wartime”.

“This is a necessary move for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as China is deepening systematic reform of the military as well as improving combat capability during wartime amid a turbulent world, experts said.

“The newly revised regulation stipulates that, should a state of war be declared, main attention could be shifted to conscript skilled veterans in order to form combat capacity rapidly.

“Conscripting soldiers from highly educated college students will help the PLA to increase overall quality and build a professionalized force,” it quoted Song Zhongping, a Chinese military commentator, as saying.

“The key is to ensure the military can rapidly scale up combat capacity and make the process more operable and executable given the turbulent world,” the state media report said.

This news came shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California and a naval base tour by President Xi.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies published its annual space threat assessment in mid-April, warning that China was becoming a world leader in space, while noting commercial and state military efforts appeared to overlap.

Its potential for cyber warfare has also increased, according to The Guardian, which noted that recruitment intake periods were doubled in 2021 and now occur twice a year.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Stages Military Drills Around Taiwan Over Tsai’s US Trip

 

US Speaker Meets Taiwan’s Tsai, Keen to Boost Arms Support

 

US Would ‘Destroy Taiwan Chip Factories if China Invaded’ – BI

 

Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on ‘Total’ China Blockade

 

US Firms in Taiwan Reviewing Plans as China Tensions Rise

 

Japan Plans Major Arms Buildup as China Eyes Taiwan Takeover

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China's AI Capability
US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China's AI Capability
India, China Pushing For 'Multiple Pathways’ to Net Zero
India, China Pushing For 'Multiple Pathways’ to Net Zero
Hang Seng Dips on US Banking Meltdown Fears, Looming Rate Hike
Hang Seng Dips on US Banking Meltdown Fears, Looming Rate Hike
US Lawmakers Demand Supply Chain Check Before Shein IPO
US Lawmakers Demand Supply Chain Check Before Shein IPO
logo

Market Insights

Hyundai Vows to Stop Sale of Excavators Used in Amazon
Hyundai Vows to Stop Sale of Excavators Used in Amazon
Jim Pollard 02 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com