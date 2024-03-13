fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China Lunar New Year Holiday Caps Global EV Sales

March 13, 2024

China, which is the dominant market for electric vehicles, saw sales drop 12% in February, amid a wider cooling worldwide in recent months


This image shows Leapmotor's EV production line in Jinhua, China. Photo: Reuters
This image shows Leapmotor's EV production line in Jinhua, China. Photo: Reuters

 

The Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations have been blamed for low-key sales globally for electric cars in February.

Purchases of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) rose at a tepid rate of 3% last month, versus the same period last year, market research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

The company said global sales hit 800,000 units. Sales in Europe grew 12% versus February of last year and rose 31% in the US and Canada but they fell 12% in China.

 

Alsop on AF: Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests

 

“The reason for the lower growth is because China is still the dominant market” for electric cars, Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, said.

Sales demand for electric cars has cooled in recent months after rising dramatically for several years, as consumers wait for more affordable models to hit the market.

Lester said sales in China are up 34% so far this year, which he said provides a better indication of the performance of the market given that China’s Lunar New Year last year fell in January.

Rho Motion expects global electric car sales to rise between 25% and 30% this year, Lester said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Tesla Eyes Southeast Asia’s EV Boom But Faces China Challenge

Nissan, Honda Seen Slashing China Production By Up To 30%

Shares of China’s Xiaomi Jump on News of its First EV Launch

China’s Electric Vehicle Sales See Slow Start to The Year

EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Premier Li to Sidestep Meeting Global CEOs at Summit
China Premier Li to Sidestep Meeting Global CEOs at Summit
Tesla Eyes Southeast Asia’s EV Boom But Faces China Challenge
Tesla Eyes Southeast Asia’s EV Boom But Faces China Challenge
US Ready to Ramp Up Investment in Chips, Thailand: Raimondo
US Ready to Ramp Up Investment in Chips, Thailand: Raimondo
Japan’s Space One Rocket Explodes Seconds After Take-Off – JT
Japan’s Space One Rocket Explodes Seconds After Take-Off – JT
logo

Electric Vehicles

Nissan, Honda Seen Slashing China Production By Up To 30%
Nissan, Honda Seen Slashing China Production By Up To 30%
Sean O'Meara 12 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com