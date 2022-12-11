China NEV Sales Hit New Record in November – CnEVPost

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China hit a new record in November, rising 72.3% year-on-year, CnEVPost reported, citing data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Automakers sold 786,000 units of NEVs, which include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles, in the world’s biggest car market, up from 714,000 units in October.

Read the full report: CnEVPost

Also read: