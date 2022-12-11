fbpx

New Energy Vehicles

China NEV Sales Hit New Record in November – CnEVPost

December 11, 2022

Sales of NEVs, which include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles, hit 786,000 units


People look at the Chrysler Airflow Concept EV (Rs)
Sales of NEVs rose 72.3% year-on-year in China, the world's biggest car market. Photo: Reuters

 

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China hit a new record in November, rising 72.3% year-on-year, CnEVPost reported, citing data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Automakers sold 786,000 units of NEVs, which include battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell vehicles, in the world’s biggest car market, up from 714,000 units in October.

Read the full report: CnEVPost

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

