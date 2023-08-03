China Parents Paying Jobless Offspring to be Children – Fortune

The full-time children trend in China has exploded as youth unemployment soars following three years of Beijing’s draconian ‘zero Covid’ policy

Chinese parents are paying their unemployed adult offspring salaries to act like children, by doing simple chores and hanging out with mum and dad, Fortune reported.

On Chinese social media, the hashtags #FullTimeDaughter and #FullTimeSon have millions of views each and feature jobless ‘children’ doing household chores such as shopping, cooking and cleaning for their parents. In June, the unemployment rate for Chinese people aged 16 to 24 was a staggering 21.3%, the report went on.

By Sean O’Meara

