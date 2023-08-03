China Parents Paying Jobless Offspring to be Children – Fortune

fbpx

August 3, 2023

The full-time children trend in China has exploded as youth unemployment soars following three years of Beijing’s draconian ‘zero Covid’ policy


People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area
People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area in Shanghai.

 

Chinese parents are paying their unemployed adult offspring salaries to act like children, by doing simple chores and hanging out with mum and dad, Fortune reported.

On Chinese social media, the hashtags #FullTimeDaughter and #FullTimeSon have millions of views each and feature jobless ‘children’ doing household chores such as shopping, cooking and cleaning for their parents. In June, the unemployment rate for Chinese people aged 16 to 24 was a staggering 21.3%, the report went on.

Read the full story: Fortune

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China

