fbpx

Type to search

Markets

China Stops Publishing Youth Jobless Data Amid Record Numbers

August 15, 2023

This is the latest move by Chinese authorities to restrict access to key data and information, a trend that is unnerving overseas investors


Construction workers take a nap in front of a wall of a construction site during their lunch break in Beijing, China
Construction workers take a nap in front of a wall of a construction site during their lunch break in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

China suspended publication of its youth unemployment data on Tuesday, saying it needed to review the methodology behind the closely watched benchmark, which has hit record highs in one of many warning signs for the world’s second-largest economy.

The decision announced shortly after the release of weaker-than-expected factory and retail sales data sparked rare backlash on social media amid growing frustration about employment prospects in the country.

“If you close your eyes then it doesn’t exist,” one user wrote on microblogging site Weibo, where a hashtag related to the decision by the National Bureau of Statistics received over 10 million views.

 

Also on AF: China’s Shock Rate Cuts Ring Alarm Bells After Weak July Data

 

“There is a saying called ‘burying your head in the sand’,” wrote another user.

This is the latest move by Chinese authorities to restrict access to key data and information, a trend that is unnerving overseas investors.

In recent months, China has restricted foreign users’ access to some corporate registries and academic journals, and cracked down on due diligence firms operating in the country, a vital source of information on China for overseas businesses.

“The declining availability of macro data may further weaken global investors’ confidence in China,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, adding that youth unemployment was expected to have risen in July.

 

Changing data collection method

Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the NBS, said the release of data would be suspended while authorities look to “optimise” collection methods.

“In recent years, the number of university students has continued to expand,” Fu said. “The main responsibility of current students is studying. Society has different views on whether students looking for jobs before graduation should be included in labour force surveys and statistics.”

This issue, as well as the definition of the age range currently set at 16-24, “needs further research,” Fu said.

At the height of its Covid-19 outbreak late last year, China abruptly changed the way it classified deaths from the disease, a move that fuelled criticism abroad and at home.

Tuesday’s move has also been met with scepticism at home as young Chinese face their toughest summer job-hunting season.

The most recent NBS data on youth unemployment, published last month, showed the jobless rate jumping to a record high of 21.3% in June.

Some 47% of graduates returned home within six months of graduation in 2022, up from 43% in 2018, state-run China News Service reported last week, citing a private sector survey.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Weak Demand Pushes China Into Possible Year-Long Deflation

China’s $13tn Provincial Debt Crisis Threatens to Spill Over

Biden Likens China to ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Due to Economic Woes

China Parents Paying Jobless Offspring to be Children – Fortune

China’s Graduates Face Worst Job Crisis in Generations – SCMP

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Chinese Graduates Quit Cities as Youth Unemployment Soars
Chinese Graduates Quit Cities as Youth Unemployment Soars
Weak Demand Pushes China Into Possible Year-Long Deflation
Weak Demand Pushes China Into Possible Year-Long Deflation
China Parents Paying Jobless Offspring to be Children – Fortune
China Parents Paying Jobless Offspring to be Children – Fortune
‘Atrocious’ Move to Join China BRI Didn’t Help Italy: Minister
‘Atrocious’ Move to Join China BRI Didn’t Help Italy: Minister
logo

Markets

Move to Tone Down ‘China Risk’ Warnings May Spur SEC Queries
Move to Tone Down ‘China Risk’ Warnings May Spur SEC Queries
Jim Pollard 15 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com