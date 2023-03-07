fbpx

Type to search

China

China Plans New Financial Regulator, to Scrap Banking Watchdog

March 7, 2023

New financial regulator will replace banking commission and do some functions of the central bank and securities commission; NPC told that supervision will be ‘penetrating and continuous’


The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is set to be scrapped and replaced by a new financial regulator.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is set to be scrapped and replaced by a new financial regulator. Photo: Reuters.

 

China has announced the biggest overhaul in years of the country’s financial supervisory system, with plans on Tuesday for a new national regulator.

A plan put to the national parliament showed that one of the pillars of the old system – the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) – will be scrapped and replaced by the new financial administrator.

China’s financial sector is currently overseen by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC or central bank), the CBIRC, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), while the cabinet’s Financial Stability and Development Committee has an overall purview.

The proposed administration, directly under the State Council, or cabinet, will be in charge of regulating the financial industry except the securities sector, while certain functions of the PBOC and CSRC will be transferred to the new administration.

The new regulator will “strengthen institutional supervision, supervision of behaviours and supervision of functions,” according to the plan, with all kinds of financial activities to be supervised according to the law.

Supervision will be “penetrating” and “continuous”, the proposed plan said.

ALSO SEE:

Chinese Minister Warns US: ‘Mistaken’ Policies Risk ‘Conflict’

 

Last week, President Xi Jinping renewed his call for ambitious reforms of party and state institutions, after clinching a precedent-breaking third leadership term during a major party congress in October where he sealed his place as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

The overall reform plan will be “targeted, intensive and wide-ranging, touching on deep-rooted interests”, Xi told the party’s Central Committee.

China’s legislature, currently gathering for their annual meeting in Beijing, will vote on the institutional reform plan on Friday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Xi Admits Mixed Feelings on CATL’s EV Battery Success

 

China Exports, Imports Slump in First 2 Months as Demand Sinks

 

Xi’s Right Hand Man, Li Qiang, to be China’s Next Premier

 

US ‘Discussing Possible China Sanctions’ With Allies Over Ukraine

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Analysts Keep the Faith in India's Recovering Housing Market
Analysts Keep the Faith in India's Recovering Housing Market
Huawei, ZTE Face German 5G Ban Over 'China Backdoor' Fears
Huawei, ZTE Face German 5G Ban Over 'China Backdoor' Fears
Asian Stocks Rally Derailed by Downbeat China Trade Data
Asian Stocks Rally Derailed by Downbeat China Trade Data
China Exports, Imports Slump in First 2 Months as Demand Sinks
China Exports, Imports Slump in First 2 Months as Demand Sinks
logo

China

China’s Xi Admits Mixed Feelings on CATL’s EV Battery Success
China’s Xi Admits Mixed Feelings on CATL’s EV Battery Success
Jim Pollard 07 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com