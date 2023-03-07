China Plans New Financial Regulator, to Scrap Banking Watchdog

New financial regulator will replace banking commission and do some functions of the central bank and securities commission; NPC told that supervision will be ‘penetrating and continuous’

China has announced the biggest overhaul in years of the country’s financial supervisory system, with plans on Tuesday for a new national regulator.

A plan put to the national parliament showed that one of the pillars of the old system – the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) – will be scrapped and replaced by the new financial administrator.

China’s financial sector is currently overseen by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC or central bank), the CBIRC, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), while the cabinet’s Financial Stability and Development Committee has an overall purview.

The proposed administration, directly under the State Council, or cabinet, will be in charge of regulating the financial industry except the securities sector, while certain functions of the PBOC and CSRC will be transferred to the new administration.

The new regulator will “strengthen institutional supervision, supervision of behaviours and supervision of functions,” according to the plan, with all kinds of financial activities to be supervised according to the law.

Supervision will be “penetrating” and “continuous”, the proposed plan said.

ALSO SEE:

Last week, President Xi Jinping renewed his call for ambitious reforms of party and state institutions, after clinching a precedent-breaking third leadership term during a major party congress in October where he sealed his place as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

The overall reform plan will be “targeted, intensive and wide-ranging, touching on deep-rooted interests”, Xi told the party’s Central Committee.

China’s legislature, currently gathering for their annual meeting in Beijing, will vote on the institutional reform plan on Friday.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: