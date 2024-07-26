fbpx

China Power Consumption Soars With Tech, EV Growth – C/Daily

July 26, 2024

Power consumption in China surged in the first half of 2024, but the country also expects another jump in installed renewable power this year


The world’s biggest solar farm, spread over 200,000 acres, seen in China’s Xinjiang
The world’s biggest solar farm, spread over 200,000 acres, seen in China’s Xinjiang. Photo: State media / China Daily

 

Rapid development of mobile internet, big data and cloud computing caused power consumption in China to soar by 33% in the first half of 2024, according to a report by the China Daily on Thursday, which quoted figures from the China Electricity Council, and said that the quick growth of electric vehicles had also caused a 63% rise in power consumption for charging and battery swapping over the same period.

Total electricity consumption was expected to grow by about 6.5% year-on-year for the full year, but the country was set to see about 300 million kilowatts of new installed capacity from grid-connected wind and solar, it said, adding that cumulative installed capacity was likely to exceed 40% for the first time.

Read the full report: China Daily.

 

