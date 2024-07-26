China Power Consumption Soars With Tech, EV Growth – C/Daily

Rapid development of mobile internet, big data and cloud computing caused power consumption in China to soar by 33% in the first half of 2024, according to a report by the China Daily on Thursday, which quoted figures from the China Electricity Council, and said that the quick growth of electric vehicles had also caused a 63% rise in power consumption for charging and battery swapping over the same period.
Total electricity consumption was expected to grow by about 6.5% year-on-year for the full year, but the country was set to see about 300 million kilowatts of new installed capacity from grid-connected wind and solar, it said, adding that cumulative installed capacity was likely to exceed 40% for the first time.
Read the full report: China Daily.
