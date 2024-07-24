fbpx

Monday Was World’s Hottest Ever Recorded Day – AP

July 24, 2024

Scientists blame human-influenced climate change for the rise in temperatures which has seen a warmer-than-usual Antarctic winter


People wearing sun protection gear amid a heatwave walk on a street in Beijing, China, on July 1, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Monday was the hottest day ever recorded on planet Earth, say scientists, as temperatures hit heights not seen since humans first developed agriculture, AP News reported.

Provisional satellite data, published by Copernicus on Wednesday, showed that Monday broke Sunday’s short-lived record by 0.06 degrees Celsius (0.1 degree Fahrenheit), the story went on, with scientists saying the world is now as warm as it was 125,000 years ago – and that’s down to human-caused climate change. 

The temperature rise in recent decades is in line with what climate scientists forecast would happen if humans kept burning fossil fuels at the rates predicted, the report continued. “We are in an age where weather and climate records are frequently stretched beyond our tolerance levels, resulting in insurmountable loss of lives and livelihoods,” one scientist said.

Read the full story: AP News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

