fbpx

Type to search

AI

China Ramps Up AI Push, Eyes $1.4tn Industry By 2030 – Xinhua

April 8, 2024

Beijing’s drive to catch up with the US in artificial intelligence has seen its cities and regions join the charge


Beijing has brought in a raft of scientific and technological research policies. Image: Freepix/edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

China’s plan to be the world’s major AI innovation centre by 2030 is gathering pace, as it targets its core AI industry being worth more than $140.9 billion in just six years time and its related industries exceeding over $1.38 trillion in value, state-backed Xinhua reported.

Beijing has introduced a raft of scientific and technological research policies and ploughed funds into R&D, application promotion and industrial development, as it bids to catch up with its superpower rival the US, the story went on.

Now the AI push is being taken on by its cities with Beijing speeding up its investment in key core technologies and other regions such as Guangdong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and Sichuan also looking to seize AI opportunities.

Read the full story: Xinhua

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Central Bank Announces $70 Billion Loans For Tech Sector

China ‘Closing Gap’ on US in Quantum Technology Race – SCMP

AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking

China’s Secret Drive to ‘Delete America’ From Its Tech – WSJ

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Won't Allow Chinese Imports to Kill New Industries: Yellen
US Won't Allow Chinese Imports to Kill New Industries: Yellen
Nikkei Lifted by Bargain-Buying, Hang Seng Flat on Policy Bets
Nikkei Lifted by Bargain-Buying, Hang Seng Flat on Policy Bets
China Central Bank Announces $70 Billion Loans For Tech Sector
China Central Bank Announces $70 Billion Loans For Tech Sector
US-China Need 'Tough' Conversations, Yellen Tells Li Qiang
US-China Need 'Tough' Conversations, Yellen Tells Li Qiang
logo

AI

Google, Microsoft, Intel to Study AI-Related Job Losses – WaPo
Google, Microsoft, Intel to Study AI-Related Job Losses – WaPo
Vishakha Saxena 05 Apr 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com