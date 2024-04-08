China Ramps Up AI Push, Eyes $1.4tn Industry By 2030 – Xinhua

Beijing’s drive to catch up with the US in artificial intelligence has seen its cities and regions join the charge

China’s plan to be the world’s major AI innovation centre by 2030 is gathering pace, as it targets its core AI industry being worth more than $140.9 billion in just six years time and its related industries exceeding over $1.38 trillion in value, state-backed Xinhua reported.

Beijing has introduced a raft of scientific and technological research policies and ploughed funds into R&D, application promotion and industrial development, as it bids to catch up with its superpower rival the US, the story went on.

Now the AI push is being taken on by its cities with Beijing speeding up its investment in key core technologies and other regions such as Guangdong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and Sichuan also looking to seize AI opportunities.

Read the full story: Xinhua

By Sean O’Meara

