China ‘Closing Gap’ on US in Quantum Technology Race – SCMP

China is closing the gap on the United States in the race to develop quantum technology to power the super computers of the future, the South China Morning Post reported.
Quantum computing, in which quantum science is harnessed to solve complex problems significantly faster than classical computers, accounted for 56.5% of China’s total domestic patent grants from 2013 to 2022, the story went on.
And the latest patent data released by China’s intellectual property office saw the world’s No2 economy account for 37% of quantum patent applications worldwide from 2003 to 2022, surpassing the US at just over 28%.
Read the full story: The South China Morning Post
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
