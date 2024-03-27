fbpx

China ‘Closing Gap’ on US in Quantum Technology Race – SCMP

March 27, 2024

China leads the world in the number of patents filed for quantum computing technology but still lags behind the United States in terms of capability


The Baidu quantum computer Qianshi is seen in Beijing on August 25, 2022. Photo: Yingzhi Yang, Reuters

 

China is closing the gap on the United States in the race to develop quantum technology to power the super computers of the future, the South China Morning Post reported.

Quantum computing, in which quantum science is harnessed to solve complex problems significantly faster than classical computers, accounted for 56.5% of China’s total domestic patent grants from 2013 to 2022, the story went on.

And the latest patent data released by China’s intellectual property office saw the world’s No2 economy account for 37% of quantum patent applications worldwide from 2003 to 2022, surpassing the US at just over 28%.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

Alibaba Shuts Down Quantum Computing Lab Amid Restructuring

China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN

US to Target Investment in China Chips, AI, Quantum Computing

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

