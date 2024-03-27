China ‘Closing Gap’ on US in Quantum Technology Race – SCMP

China leads the world in the number of patents filed for quantum computing technology but still lags behind the United States in terms of capability

China is closing the gap on the United States in the race to develop quantum technology to power the super computers of the future, the South China Morning Post reported.

Quantum computing, in which quantum science is harnessed to solve complex problems significantly faster than classical computers, accounted for 56.5% of China’s total domestic patent grants from 2013 to 2022, the story went on.

And the latest patent data released by China’s intellectual property office saw the world’s No2 economy account for 37% of quantum patent applications worldwide from 2003 to 2022, surpassing the US at just over 28%.

