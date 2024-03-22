China Regulator Ramps up Crackdown With Fund Inspections

Wu Qing, the infamous ‘Broker butcher’ now heading China’s securities regulator, has begun onsite inspections of mutual funds in a bid to clean up industry management

China’s securities regulator has intensified its crackdown on rogue market activity by launching onsite inspections of some mutual fund companies.

The move, ordered by Wu Qing – an infamous veteran regulator appointed last month as chairman of national securities watchdog – is part of efforts to boost management of the industry, , the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday.

The regulatory body, under Wu, vowed a week ago to set up a “textbook-style” supervision model to regulate China’s $3.8 trillion mutual fund industry.

The latest round of inspections, conducted by local branches of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), is comprehensive in nature and covers daily operations, training, and Chinese Communist Party building, the paper said.

It did not name the asset managers that officials visited.

The CSRC branches inspected fund companies based outside their own regions, which the article said can prevent local interference.

Wu, nicknamed “broker butcher” after an earlier regulatory stint, was selected in early February as part of the government’s efforts to revive confidence in an ailing stock market.

Earlier this month, Wu vowed to protect small investors by cracking down on market misbehaviour and improving the quality of listed companies.

