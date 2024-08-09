fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

China Regulators Monitor Brokerages on Bond Trading Compliance

August 9, 2024

Sources say some of the compliance checks were related to four rural commercial banks under investigation for suspected bond market manipulation


PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng has urged banks to support private firms and local governments with bond and debt financing measures .
The central bank has asked some financial institutions to report daily changes in their long-term treasury bond positions. PBOC governor Pan Gongsheng told the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai it is very important to pay attention to the maturity mismatch and interest rate risk of large holdings of medium- and long-term bonds by some non-bank financial institutions (Reuters).

 

Regulators in China have been seeking to cool frenzied buying of government bonds, with sources saying certain brokerages have been ordered to inspect their bond trading activities.

The brokerages, all of which are domestic, have been told to conduct compliance checks on all bond trading operations, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

They were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

 

ALSO SEE: China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors

 

A wobbly Chinese economy, long hobbled by a protracted property crisis, has sent investors scurrying away from the volatile stock market while banks have also continued to cut deposit rates. That’s sent investors – from large banks and insurers to mutual funds and rural financial institutions – pouring into the bond market.

The central bank has repeatedly warned against reckless bond buying, worried about a potential bubble that could end up in a Silicon Valley Bank-style crisis.

Among other recent measures to cool the bond market rally, the CSRC asked major mutual fund companies to cap the duration of their new bond funds to two years, sources have said.

The central bank has also asked some financial institutions to report daily changes in their long-term treasury bond positions, sources have also said.

And this week, big state banks sold large volumes of Chinese government bonds, according to industry trading data and market participants who said the move was aimed at helping push up yields.

 

Probe on Jiangsu banks over manipulation

Regulators are “firing on all cylinders against bond market misbehaviour,” one of the sources with knowledge of the CSRC’s latest instructions said.

The sources said some of the compliance checks were related to four rural commercial banks under investigation for suspected bond market manipulation.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors has named the banks as Changshu Rural Commercial Bank, Kunshan Rural Commercial Bank, Jiangsu Suzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co and Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank. All are based in Jiangsu province in China’s east.

The bond market rally began gathering steam late last year.

This week, China’s 10-year and 30-year government bond futures both hit record levels before paring gains. The 10-years are up 3% this year while 30-year bonds have surged 10%.

On Monday, 30-year treasury yields hit a record low of 2.29%, down 53 basis points since end-2023.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China to Use Bonds to Pay For Consumer Trade-in Scheme

China’s Central Bank Moves to Cool Bonds Market Trading

China’s PBOC May Start Bonds Trading, Amid Stability Concerns

China Central Bank’s Bond Trading Goal Hit by ‘Asset Famine’

China Told it Must ‘Reinvent Itself’ to Turn Economy Around

China Bonds Bonanza Fuelled by ‘Asset Famine’, Property Woes

Indebted Provinces Seek Help From State Banks in Beijing – FT

Foreign Investment in China Slumps 20% in January-February

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

More Chinese Companies Blacklisted For Uyghur Forced Labour
More Chinese Companies Blacklisted For Uyghur Forced Labour
China Chipmaker SMIC Posts Q2 Profit Fall But Beats Forecasts
China Chipmaker SMIC Posts Q2 Profit Fall But Beats Forecasts
China’s Historic Heatwave Turns Deadly Amid Power Crunch Fears
China’s Historic Heatwave Turns Deadly Amid Power Crunch Fears
China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors
China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors
logo

Market Insights

Thai Industry Chiefs Call for Higher Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Thai Industry Chiefs Call for Higher Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Jim Pollard 08 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com