China’s PBOC May Start Bonds Trading, Amid Stability Concerns

PBOC head signals it may begin trading soon after noting that China must address the kind of risks that led to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US

The governor of China’s central bank said on Wednesday that it may start trading soon in the secondary bond market.

Pan Gongsheng, head of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), voiced concern that sharp speculative-driven moves could unwind rapidly and create financial stability.

The PBOC, which has pledged to add treasury bond trading to its monetary policy toolkit, has issued repeated warnings against plummeting yields in long-dated government bonds, but has failed to reverse the market trend.

“At present, it is particularly important to pay attention to the maturity mismatch and interest rate risk of the large holdings of medium- and long-term bonds by some non-bank financial institutions,” Pan told the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

His latest comments come as pressure is growing on the central bank to back statements with action.

In an apparent signal that the PBOC won’t stay sidelined for much longer, the governor said that China must address the kind of risks that led to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States last year once the market turned.

“The risk event of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States has told us that central banks need to observe and assess the situation of financial markets from a macro-prudential perspective, so as to correct and block the accumulation of financial market risks in a timely manner,” Pan said.

He added the central bank will work on “maintaining a normal upward-sloping yield curve and to keep the market’s positive incentives for investments.”

China’s 30-year government bond yield edged up 1 basis point after Pan’s comments, but continued trading below the closely-watched 2.5%.

Separately, the governor also told the forum that China will flexibly use various monetary policy tools including interest rates and reserve requirement ratios.

Both Pan and Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), reiterated at the forum that China will resolutely prevent the yuan exchange rate from overshooting.

China’s yuan has lost about 2.2% against a resurgent US dollar so far this year, pressured by its relative low yields versus other currencies.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE:

Indebted Provinces Seek Help From State Banks in Beijing – FT

Foreign Investment in China Slumps 20% in January-February

China Holds Firm on Rates But Deflation Worries Weigh