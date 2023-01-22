fbpx

Type to search

Covid

China Reports a Further 13,000 Covid Deaths in Hospitals

January 22, 2023

The toll update, from China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, comes amid doubts over Beijing’s data transparency and is very low by global standards.


China has announced 13,000 more Covid deaths.
An emergency department in a hospital in Beijing, where staff were said to be extremely busy. Currently, China is only announcing deaths in hospitals and its health data is exceptionally low compared to other countries. Reuters file photo, December 28, 2022.

 

China has reported a further 13,000 or so Covid deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19.

The toll update, from China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, comes amid doubts over Beijing’s data transparency and is very low by global standards.

Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed since China abandoned the world’s strictest regime of Covid controls and mass testing in early December, which had caused significant economic damage and stress.

That abrupt policy U-turn, which followed historic protests against the curbs, unleashed Covid on a population of 1.4 billion that had been largely shielded from the disease since it emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

ALSO SEE:

Record Inflows to Emerging Market Funds After China Reopening

 

 

The deaths reported by Chinese authorities excludes citizens who died at home, and some doctors have said they are discouraged from putting Covid on death certificates.

On January 14, China reported nearly 60,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between December 8 and January 12, a big increase from the 5,000-plus deaths reported previously over the entire pandemic period.

Spending by funeral homes on items from body bags to cremation ovens has risen in many provinces, documents show, one of several indications of Covid’s deadly impact in China.

Some health experts expect that more than one million people will die from the disease in China this year, with British-based health data firm Airfinity forecasting Covid fatalities could hit 36,000 a day this week.

As millions of migrant workers return home for Lunar New Year celebrations, health experts are particularly concerned about people living in China’s vast countryside, where medical facilities are poor compared with those in the affluent coastal areas.

About 110 million railway passenger trips were estimated to have been made from January 7-21, the first 15 days of the 40-day Lunar New Year travel rush, up 28% year-on-year, People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper reported.

A total of 26.2 million trips were made on the Lunar New Year eve via railway, highway, ships and airplanes, half the pre-pandemic levels, but up 50.8% from last year, state-run CCTV reported.

The mass movement of people during the holiday period may spread the pandemic, boosting infections in some areas, but a second Covid wave is unlikely in the near term, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday on the Weibo social media platform.

The possibility of a big Covid rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, Wu said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China to Stick to Benchmark Lending Rate But Cuts to Come

 

Yellen Warns About Debt Limit Crisis, Biden to Meet McCarthy

 

JPMorgan, Standard Chartered Allowed to Expand in China

 

US and China Agree to Further Talks, to Boost Climate Finance

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China to Revive Outbound Group Travel to 20 Countries
China to Revive Outbound Group Travel to 20 Countries
Coal Mining in Indonesia Driving Forest Loss - China Dialogue
Coal Mining in Indonesia Driving Forest Loss - China Dialogue
China's AI Programme is a Worry: FBI Chief - Independent
China's AI Programme is a Worry: FBI Chief - Independent
Record Inflows to Emerging Market Funds After China Reopening
Record Inflows to Emerging Market Funds After China Reopening
logo

Covid

Tourists’ Return Set to Boost Thai Lunar New Year Spending
Tourists’ Return Set to Boost Thai Lunar New Year Spending
Sean O'Meara 19 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com