fbpx

Type to search

China

China Risks ‘Wasting Tonne of Money’ on State-Led Growth

May 18, 2023

The Asian Development Bank’s chief economist says Beijing needs to nurture a dynamic private sector with open market competition


A bar in China
April industrial output, retail sales, and property investment data disappointed investors this week. Photo: Reuters

 

China has been warned it needs to level the playing field between private and state-owned firms or risk “wasting a tonne of money” and restricting Asian growth.

The warning came from the Asian Development Bank’s chief economist, Albert Park, who urged Beijing on Thursday to shift away from its state-led growth model.

“If you just try to use brute force, spend your investment in a few companies that are not really facing a lot of competitive pressure, those policies, usually they often don’t yield much return for your money,” Park said on his first trip to Beijing since Covid restrictions were lifted.

 

Also on AF: Tesla Exploring India Move With Auto, Battery Factory Plan

 

The Manila-based lender “consistently” raises with China the importance of improving the business environment and the sustainability of the country’s development, he said, while noting that a one percentage increase in growth in China can increase growth in developing Asia by 0.3%.

The comments come amid growing signs that China’s post-Covid economic recovery is losing steam, intensifying pressure on policymakers to shore up wobbly growth.

April industrial output, retail sales, and property investment data this week disappointed investors. Private fixed-asset investment rose only 0.4% last month, in sharp contrast to the 9.4% jump in investment by state entities, indicating weak business confidence.

“I feel China does need to move towards really creating a dynamic private sector with open market competition because that’s how you generate innovation,” Park said.

 

Record China Youth Unemployment

“If you look at the history of China’s economic development, a lot of the gains in growth, productivity, and employment have come from the non-state sector,” he added.

Youth unemployment hit a record high of 20.4% in April.

Park remains optimistic, however, that policymakers will implement further reforms. Not least, so that China can meet the accession requirements of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, an aim China’s commerce minister reiterated to his Australian counterpart in Beijing last Friday.

“I think you should take them at their word,” Park responded when asked how China could expect to join the free trade bloc while appearing to place state-owned enterprises at the centre of its economic recovery.

“China has always, like many of the countries in Asia, been very supportive of multilateral open trading systems,” he said, pointing to how China is already a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Fitch Raises China Growth Forecast But Warns on Property, Trade

China Pledges to Back Private Sector After Years of Curbs

World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2022 And 2023

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Tesla Exploring India Move With Auto, Battery Factory Plan
Tesla Exploring India Move With Auto, Battery Factory Plan
Micron to Spend $3.7bn to Bring EUV Chipmaking Tech to Japan
Micron to Spend $3.7bn to Bring EUV Chipmaking Tech to Japan
China's Alibaba Approves Spinoff of Cloud Computing Business
China's Alibaba Approves Spinoff of Cloud Computing Business
Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC
Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC
logo

China

China’s Hua Hong Edges Closer to Mega IPO As Chip War Heats Up
China’s Hua Hong Edges Closer to Mega IPO As Chip War Heats Up
Vishakha Saxena 18 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com