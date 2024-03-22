China Says Foreign Hackers Targeting Hundreds of Networks – SCMP

Beijing’s Ministry of State Security has urged citizens to step up their cybersecurity as attacks by overseas agencies have been ‘rampant’

China’s state security authority has warned the country’s businesses and government departments to step up cybersecurity measures after claiming “hundreds” of networks have been compromised by foreign hackers, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Ministry of State Security on Thursday claimed cyberattacks by foreign agencies have been “rampant” in recent years, warning they could cause “huge economic losses and leakage of sensitive information”, the story went on.

China and the United States have regularly exchanged accusations of state-backed cyberattacks, saying universities, critical infrastructure and supply chains have all been targeted.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

