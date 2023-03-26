China Says Still Committed to Building Healthy, Stable US Ties

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said the country will continue to provide a better business environment for global companies, including US firms

China’s attitude towards developing a healthy, stable and constructive relationship with the United States remains unchanged, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said on Saturday.

China hopes the US will stop using “unscrupulous means” to contain and suppress the country, Gang added.

Beijing hopes the two nations will work together to promote bilateral relations to overcome difficulties and return to healthy and stable developments, Qin said as he met US-friendly organisations and business representatives in Beijing.

Qin said China will continue to provide a better business environment for global companies, including US firms.

The statement from the Chinese foreign minister comes as Beijing hosts executives from multinationals and representatives from foreign organisations at the ongoing China Development Forum.

More than 100 overseas delegates are attending the event that ends Monday.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

