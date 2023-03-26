fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Says Still Committed to Building Healthy, Stable US Ties

March 26, 2023

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said the country will continue to provide a better business environment for global companies, including US firms


Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang speaks at the news conference
The statement from the Chinese foreign minister comes as Beijing hosts the ongoing China Development Forum. Photo: Reuters

China’s attitude towards developing a healthy, stable and constructive relationship with the United States remains unchanged, China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said on Saturday.

China hopes the US will stop using “unscrupulous means” to contain and suppress the country, Gang added.

Beijing hopes the two nations will work together to promote bilateral relations to overcome difficulties and return to healthy and stable developments, Qin said as he met US-friendly organisations and business representatives in Beijing.

 

Also on AF: China Raids Office of US Due Diligence Firm, Detains Staff

 

Qin said China will continue to provide a better business environment for global companies, including US firms.

The statement from the Chinese foreign minister comes as Beijing hosts executives from multinationals and representatives from foreign organisations at the ongoing China Development Forum.

More than 100 overseas delegates are attending the event that ends Monday.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Tim Cook Lauds China ‘Innovation’ at Key Business Summit

US Adds 14 More Chinese ‘Entities’ to Unverified List

China’s Super Rich Suffer as Tech Crackdowns, Covid Costs Hit

Huawei Replaces 13,000 US-Banned Parts as it Fights Back

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

