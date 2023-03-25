fbpx

Type to search

China

Tim Cook Lauds China ‘Innovation’ at Key Business Summit

March 25, 2023

The Apple CEO is in Beijing to attend the China Development Forum, a government-organised event being held in full force again as the country emerges from its zero-Covid regime


Time Cook speaking
Tim Cook also visited an Apple Store in Beijing, pictures of which went viral on Chinese social media. Photo: Reuters

 

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks in China in recent years to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the US iPhone-maker, local media reported.

“Innovation is developing rapidly in China and I believe it will further accelerate,” Cook was quoted by The Paper news outlet as saying.

During his speech, Cook also discussed education and the need for young people to learn programming and critical thinking skills, reports said.

 

Also on AF: Beijing Slams US for TikTok CEO’s ‘Hostile’ Congress Hearing

 

He further announced that Apple plans to increase spending on its rural education programme to 100 million yuan, reports added.

Cook also visited an Apple Store in Beijing on Friday, pictures of which went viral on Chinese social media.

 

 

Cook is in Beijing to attend the China Development Forum, a government-organised event being held in full force again after the country dismantled its zero-Covid regime late last year.

Besides Cook, the event is being attended by senior government officials as well as CEOs of firms such as Pfizer and BHP.

Cook’s visit comes at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Financial Times reported earlier that American business figures attending the “Davos-like event” were likely to stay “out of the limelight” due to tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

The visit also follows Apple’s recent efforts to reduce its supply chain reliance on China by moving production to new up and coming centres such as India.

Last year, production at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou city, run by Apple supplier Foxconn, was heavily disrupted as strict covid curbs fuelled worker unrest.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

iPhone Maker Pegatron in Second India Factory Negotiations

Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift

Covid Concerns Add to Apple’s Need to Diversify Out of China

AirPods Maker ‘Pressured to Exit China’ – Apple Insider

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

iPhone Maker Pegatron in Second India Factory Negotiations
iPhone Maker Pegatron in Second India Factory Negotiations
China's CATL to Mass Produce Cheaper M3P Batteries This Year
China's CATL to Mass Produce Cheaper M3P Batteries This Year
Beijing Slams US for TikTok CEO’s 'Hostile' Congress Hearing
Beijing Slams US for TikTok CEO’s 'Hostile' Congress Hearing
Huawei Beats US Sanctions With Chip Tool Breakthrough
Huawei Beats US Sanctions With Chip Tool Breakthrough
logo

China

China Raids Office of US Due Diligence Firm, Detains Staff
China Raids Office of US Due Diligence Firm, Detains Staff
Vishakha Saxena 25 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com