China Says US ‘Repeatedly, Systematically’ Hacked Huawei – SCMP

Beijing has accused the US National Security Agency of hacking into technology giant Huawei’s systems in 2009 in an attempt to steal China’s “important data resources,” the SCMP reported, noting that China’s Ministry of State Security made its claims in a report titled “Uncovering the main despicable means of cyberattacks and secret theft by US intelligence agencies” that was released on Tuesday.

The ministry said the NSA had “repeatedly carried out systematic and platform-based attacks” against China, through its Office of Tailored Access Operations (TAO). The report, published on Chinese social media platform Weibo, said that the ministry discovered in September 2022 that the US carried out “hundreds” on such attacks targeting Chinese entities, including the Xi’an-based Northwestern Polytechnical University.

