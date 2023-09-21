fbpx

China Says US ‘Repeatedly, Systematically’ Hacked Huawei – SCMP

September 21, 2023

China’s Ministry of State Security made the claims in a report titled “Uncovering the main despicable means of cyberattacks and secret theft by US intelligence agencies”


Huawei logo seen in the backdrop of a US flag
Chinese tech giant Huawei has been sanctioned by the US since 2019. Photo: Reuters.

 

Beijing has accused the US National Security Agency of hacking into technology giant Huawei’s systems in 2009 in an attempt to steal China’s “important data resources,” the SCMP reported, noting that China’s Ministry of State Security made its claims in a report titled “Uncovering the main despicable means of cyberattacks and secret theft by US intelligence agencies” that was released on Tuesday.

The ministry said the NSA had “repeatedly carried out systematic and platform-based attacks” against China, through its Office of Tailored Access Operations (TAO). The report, published on Chinese social media platform Weibo, said that the ministry discovered in September 2022 that the US carried out “hundreds” on such attacks targeting Chinese entities, including the Xi’an-based Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Read the full report: SCMP

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

India Suspends Visa for Canadians Amid Spiralling Consular Row
China's Xi Jinping Calls For Stable, Peaceful Sino-US Ties
Huawei to Hold Product Event; All Eyes on Tech, Chip Details
China Denies iPhone Ban Claim But Warns of ‘Security Incidents’
For China Users, an Apple vs Huawei Battle is Picking up Pace
