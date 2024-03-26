fbpx

China Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Low-Powered AI Chip – SCMP

March 26, 2024

The team presented the groundbreaking chips at the biggest integrated circuit industry event of the year


A team from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China has developed the new chips. Image: Freepik/edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Chinese scientists have created two ultra-low-powered, high-performing artificial intelligence (AI) chips, scoring a critical breakthrough for the chip design industry, the South China Morning Post reported.

AI chips engineered for AI tasks usually require signifiant amounts of power due to the heavy computational demands they are requited to make, limiting their use in real-world scenarios, the story continued.

But now a team from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) has managed to reduce the chips’ power demands, and have trialled them in smart devices to enable offline voice control.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

SK Hynix Plans $90-Billion 4-Fab Chip Cluster – TH

Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair

Micron’s Record Run Continues Amid Relentless AI Frenzy

US Warned AI Poses ‘Extinction-Level Threat’ to Humanity – Time

China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair
BYD to Use Nvidia's Next-Gen Chips to Elevate Self-Driving Tech
AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking
US Indicts Google Engineer of Stealing AI Secrets For China
SK Hynix Plans $90-Billion 4-Fab Chip Cluster – TH
Jim Pollard 25 Mar 2024

