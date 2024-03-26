China Scientists Unveil Breakthrough Low-Powered AI Chip – SCMP

The team presented the groundbreaking chips at the biggest integrated circuit industry event of the year

Chinese scientists have created two ultra-low-powered, high-performing artificial intelligence (AI) chips, scoring a critical breakthrough for the chip design industry, the South China Morning Post reported.

AI chips engineered for AI tasks usually require signifiant amounts of power due to the heavy computational demands they are requited to make, limiting their use in real-world scenarios, the story continued.

But now a team from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) has managed to reduce the chips’ power demands, and have trialled them in smart devices to enable offline voice control.

By Sean O’Meara

