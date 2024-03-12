fbpx

Type to search

AI

US Warned AI Poses ‘Extinction-Level Threat’ to Humanity – Time

March 12, 2024

A new report will claim many AI workers inside cutting-edge labs are worried about incentives driving decision making


Illustration to represent AI-generated deepfakes
Global governments including the European Union, United States and China are exploring ways to regulate AI. Image: Freepik

 

A US Government report has warned that lawmakers must move quickly to avert the risk of an “extinction-level threat to the human species” caused by artificial intelligence, Time reported.

The authors of the report spoke to more than 200 government employees, experts, and workers at frontier AI companies – such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic and Meta – and, according to the story, came to some unsettling conclusions.

“The rise of advanced AI and AGI [artificial general intelligence] has the potential to destabilise global security in ways reminiscent of the introduction of nuclear weapons,” the report cautioned lawmakers, recommending sweeping and unprecedented policy actions that, if enacted, would radically disrupt the AI industry.

Read the full story: Time

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking

China’s Secret Drive to ‘Delete America’ From Its Tech – WSJ

AI Revolution Firing Nuclear Power Push – NBC News

US Indicts Google Engineer of Stealing AI Secrets For China

AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups
India To Pump $1.2 Billion Into AI Projects, Startups
AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief
AI Could Pass Human Tests This Decade, Says Nvidia Chief
India Says Big Tech Needs Approval to Release Untested AI Tools
India Says Big Tech Needs Approval to Release Untested AI Tools
AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS
AI Model Boosts Scientists’ Nuclear Fusion Energy Dream – IS
logo

AI

AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking
AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking
Sean O'Meara 11 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com