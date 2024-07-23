fbpx

China Secretly Built The World’s Fastest Supercomputers – WSJ

July 23, 2024

China has computers that are faster than US machines rated as the best in the world, but refuse to talk about them as they fear more sanctions, a US expert has said


The US plans to curb the export of chips used by China's supercomputers and data centres, sources said on Tuesday.
China is believed to have the greatest number of supercomputers. Time reported in late 2017 that it had 202 of the world's 500 fastest machines. File photo: Global Times.

 

Chinese scientists have become more secretive since a series of US moves over the past nine years to slow the country’s technological progress and have stopped taking part in the Top500 competition which ranks the world’s fastest supercomputers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which noted that supercomputers are seen as a key technological gauge because faster computers could give an advantage in developing military weapons or other tech breakthroughs.

But Jack Dongarra, a University of Tennessee professor who co-founded the Top500, told the Journal that China has computers which are faster than the US machines rated as the best in the world in June, but they “just haven’t submitted the results” because Beijing fears the US might take even tougher action if they brag about their supercomputing abilities.

Five Chinese supercomputing organizations were put on a US blacklist in 2019 for using their machines for military and nuclear purposes, which means US companies can no longer sell them chips and other parts, and they have to rely on locally made processors, it said, adding that a scientific paper last year described China’s Sunway supercomputer as having 39 million cores (parts of chips that do processing), which was four times the number of cores that Frontier, the top rated US supercomputer, has.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Nervous Hyundai Plans for Trump EV Policy U-Turn – electrek
China Growth Fears Weigh on Hang Seng, Yen Drags on Nikkei
G20 Ministers Discuss Digital Tax as US Tariff Threat Looms
Chinese Firms Raise a Record $14 Billion in Offshore Bonds
Hong Kong Still a Key Link in Illicit Chip Supplies to Russia
