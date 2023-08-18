China Secures $1.33bn of Saudi Construction Deals – Cradle

China is Arab nations’ largest trading partner, with deals worth $430bn taking place in 2022, up 31% from the previous year

China and Saudi Arabia put pen to paper to seal $1.33 billion worth of infrastructure and housing deals on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum hosted by Beijing, The Cradle reported.

Saudi Arabia has deepened its economic links with China over the past few years as the kingdom moves away from Washington’s sphere of influence, the report went on, and in June Riyadh signed $10 billion worth of investment agreements with Chinese companies.

Read the full story: The Cradle

By Sean O’Meara

