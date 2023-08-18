fbpx

China Secures $1.33bn of Saudi Construction Deals – Cradle

August 18, 2023

China is Arab nations’ largest trading partner, with deals worth $430bn taking place in 2022, up 31% from the previous year


China and Saudi have been talks on allowing ETFs to cross-list on each countries' stock exchanges.
China is Saudi Arabia's top trading partner globally with bilateral trade worth $87.3 billion in 2021. File photo: Reuters

 

China and Saudi Arabia put pen to paper to seal $1.33 billion worth of infrastructure and housing deals on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum hosted by Beijing, The Cradle reported.

Saudi Arabia has deepened its economic links with China over the past few years as the kingdom moves away from Washington’s sphere of influence, the report went on, and in June Riyadh signed $10 billion worth of investment agreements with Chinese companies.

Read the full story: The Cradle

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China, Saudi Seen in Talks for ETF Cross-Listings to Boost Ties]

Saudi Arabia Says it Will Collaborate, Not Compete With China

Saudi Arabia Emerging as Hot New Market For Chinese Investors

Xi’s ‘Pioneering’ Saudi Trip to Boost Energy, Tech Ties

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China Evergrande Files Claim in US Court to Protect Its Assets
