New Energy

China Seen Installing 230 GW of Solar & Wind Power in 2023 – PV

November 29, 2023

A huge increase in China’s solar production capacity and installation will give its citizens power prices less than half the user-prices in Europe or Australia, a new report says


Shanghai Stock Market and the securities regulator have lifted standards for China's green bonds.
The country is also expected to see a cumulative grid-connected energy storage capacity of 67 GW in 2023, and it plans to expand to 300 GW by 2030. This AFP file photo shows solar panels in Ganzhou.

 

China is expected to install about 230 gigawatts (GW) of new solar and wind power in 2023, according to a report by PV Mag, which said the massive increase in solar production capacity and installation would give Chinese consumers power prices less than half the user-prices in Europe or Australia.

China’s power market is larger than the US and Europe combined, and its production capacity for solar and wind will easily surpass the 75 GW expected in Europe and the 40 GW projected in the United States this year, the report said, noting that an analyst said China’s investment in renewables and support infrastructure in recent years had topped expenditure on coal power “by a factor of 5 to 1.”

Read the full report: PV Mag.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

