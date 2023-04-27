China Slams ‘Selfish’ US Submarine South Korea Visit – SCMP

The nuclear submarine announcement came after Seoul and Washington reaffirmed their ‘nuclear umbrella’ to counter threats from Pyongyang

China has slammed a US plan to send a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea, claiming it puts “regional security at risk”, the South China Morning Post reported.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the move, which will see a US nuclear-armed submarine visit the country for the first time in more than 40 years, was motivated by “selfish geopolitical interests” and was an “excuse to create tension”, the report went on.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

