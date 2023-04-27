fbpx

Type to search

China

China Slams ‘Selfish’ US Submarine South Korea Visit – SCMP

April 27, 2023

The nuclear submarine announcement came after Seoul and Washington reaffirmed their ‘nuclear umbrella’ to counter threats from Pyongyang


The guided missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) pulls into the Bay of Naples, Italy in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea on March 4, 2011 and released to Reuters on March 19, 2011 REUTERS/Daniel Viramontes/U.S. Navy photo/Handout
The guided missile submarine USS Florida in the Bay of Naples, Italy, in this file photo taken in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Reuters

 

China has slammed a US plan to send a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea, claiming it puts “regional security at risk”, the South China Morning Post reported.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the move, which will see a US nuclear-armed submarine visit the country for the first time in more than 40 years, was motivated by “selfish geopolitical interests” and was an “excuse to create tension”, the report went on.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Japan to Splash $1.6bn on 500 Tomahawk Missiles – Nikkei

China Drives Away US Missile Cruiser in South China Sea

Japan May Deploy Long-Range Missiles to Counter China

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Argentina to Ditch Dollar, Pay For Chinese Imports in Yuan
Argentina to Ditch Dollar, Pay For Chinese Imports in Yuan
China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap
China EV Leader BYD Posts Five-Fold Quarterly Profit Leap
China Evergrande Debt Rejig Will Cost Billions, Could Still Fail
China Evergrande Debt Rejig Will Cost Billions, Could Still Fail
China Stock Markets Have Lost $550bn in Last Week - FT
China Stock Markets Have Lost $550bn in Last Week - FT
logo

China

Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade
Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade
Sean O'Meara 26 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com