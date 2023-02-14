fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Japan to Splash $1.6bn on 500 Tomahawk Missiles – Nikkei

February 14, 2023

Japan increased its defence budget for the upcoming financial year in response to heightened regional tensions with China, Nikkei said


Tonga
Japan plans to purchase 500 Tomahawk missiles from the US this year. File photo: AFP.

 

Japan plans to land a deal this year to buy 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US as it bolsters its defence capabilities, Nikkei reported.

The missiles will be used on navy defence vessels, said the report, which can hit targets more than 1,600km away. Japan’s government has put $1.59 billion aside for the purchase, it added.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

Read more:

 

Japan May Opt for Milder Chip Curbs on China Than US: Lawmaker

 

Japan to Double Defence Outlay for $320 Billion Military Build-up

 

Japan’s Young Likely to Reject State Birth Push – Guardian

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Japan Carmakers Toyota, Nissan Post Surprise Bumper Profits
Japan Carmakers Toyota, Nissan Post Surprise Bumper Profits
Japan May Opt for Milder Chip Curbs on China Than US: Lawmaker
Japan May Opt for Milder Chip Curbs on China Than US: Lawmaker
Nissan to Buy Stake in Renault EV Unit Amid Sweeping Redesign
Nissan to Buy Stake in Renault EV Unit Amid Sweeping Redesign
Japan Chip Equipment Makers Unaware of New China Restrictions
Japan Chip Equipment Makers Unaware of New China Restrictions
logo

North Asia

Asian Markets Follow Wall Street’s Hopes of Inflation Easing
Asian Markets Follow Wall Street’s Hopes of Inflation Easing
Jim Pollard 14 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com