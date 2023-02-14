Japan to Splash $1.6bn on 500 Tomahawk Missiles – Nikkei

Japan increased its defence budget for the upcoming financial year in response to heightened regional tensions with China, Nikkei said

Japan plans to land a deal this year to buy 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US as it bolsters its defence capabilities, Nikkei reported.

The missiles will be used on navy defence vessels, said the report, which can hit targets more than 1,600km away. Japan’s government has put $1.59 billion aside for the purchase, it added.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

Read more: