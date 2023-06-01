fbpx

China Starts Drilling 10,000-Metre Deep Hole in Xinjiang – Xinhua

June 1, 2023

State media hailed the effort as “a landmark in China’s deep-Earth exploration” that provides “an unprecedented opportunity to study areas of the planet deep beneath the surface”.


An aerial shot of the bore hole China has begun digging in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang (Xinhua).

 

China started work on Tuesday (May 30) on a exploratory bore hole with a team that aims to drill 10,000 metres into the Earth’s crust, according to a report by Xinhua, which said the “scientific project” is in the Tarim Basin, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The state media outlet hailed the effort to drill a hole deeper than Everest, the world’s highest mountain, as “a landmark in China’s deep-Earth exploration” that provides “an unprecedented opportunity to study areas of the planet deep beneath the surface”.

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

AF China Bond

