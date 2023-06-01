China Starts Drilling 10,000-Metre Deep Hole in Xinjiang – Xinhua

State media hailed the effort as “a landmark in China’s deep-Earth exploration” that provides “an unprecedented opportunity to study areas of the planet deep beneath the surface”.

China started work on Tuesday (May 30) on a exploratory bore hole with a team that aims to drill 10,000 metres into the Earth’s crust, according to a report by Xinhua, which said the “scientific project” is in the Tarim Basin, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The state media outlet hailed the effort to drill a hole deeper than Everest, the world’s highest mountain, as “a landmark in China’s deep-Earth exploration” that provides “an unprecedented opportunity to study areas of the planet deep beneath the surface”.

See: Xinhua.

ALSO READ: